UNCAGED Innovations Brings Luxury Leather Alternative To Market  With Collection Of Ten Brands In Industry First

NEW YORK — November 20, 2024 — UNCAGED Innovations, the world’s first biomaterial company to create sustainable leather from grains has launched ELEVATE, a new luxury leather alternative. UNCAGED is partnering with 10 independent global fashion brands to launch ELEVATE as part of The UNCAGED Collective, giving them access to their bio-based leather. The partnerships will bring ELEVATE to market to showcase how the material can be used in various applications from wallets to watch straps. The brands have been selected due to their commitment to sustainability and desire to use less animal products in manufacturing, and span nine countries including the United Kingdom, Germany, Argentina, Mexico, Africa, India, Australia, South Africa, and the United States.

UNCAGED has combined its proprietary technology platform, BioFuze, with biomaterial manufacturing to create a sustainable and customizable leather alternative that mimics the texture and performance of traditional leather. While other companies are focusing on carbohydrates as the primary input, which are not molecularly structured to behave like skin, ELEVATE leverages grain proteins and fuses them with other plant-based elements that provide similar scaffolding functions to collagen, the main protein in animal hides.

Historically in the next-gen material industry, only large brands could gain initial access to new innovations. The UNCAGED Collective is breaking this barrier and launching with boutique brands that each bring a unique piece to market, including jewelry, handbags, wallets, and more.

Stephanie Downs, CEO and Co-Founder of UNCAGED, says: “Sustainability is now rightfully at the top of businesses and consumers’ agendas, and we’re seeing more partnerships between large household names and innovative start-ups to bring sustainable solutions to the consumer. However, even though partnerships are announced, they take time to come to market. With The UNCAGED Collective, our mission is to make UNCAGED’s bio-based leather alternative available to smaller brands, who move quickly to bring their products to market. ELEVATE is designed to help end the environmental devastation of traditional leather, and we believe that these innovative, sustainable solutions should be accessible to all brands.”

Marco Dal Maso, Design Director and Founder of MARCO DAL MASO, says: “It was important for us to find an innovative material that was not just sustainable but also luxurious for our high-end designs. UNCAGED offers that and more, with an alternative leather product that can be customized to tune the fragrance, stretch, and even down to the biodegradation of the product itself, all while matching the luxurious aesthetic of traditional leather.”

Melina Bucher, Founder of Meline Bucher, adds: “The leather and fashion industry is notorious for devastating the environment, from the methane emitted in cattle production (which is known to be 80 times more harmful than carbon dioxide) and the energy-intensive chemicals used in the finishing and tanning processes. The fashion industry is slowly taking action to embrace innovative solutions and alternatives, but there is a barrier to entry for smaller brands to access and use these materials. We’re excited to partner with UNCAGED to use their game-changing leather alternative for good and bring our products to market.”

Posted: November 20, 2024

Source: UNCAGED Innovations