Sympatex To Showcase Innovative Sustainable Solutions At PERFORMANCE DAYS 2024 In Munich

MUNICH, Germany— October 8, 2024 — Sympatex Technologies is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming PERFORMANCE DAYS trade fair, taking place on October 23-24, 2024, in Munich. Visitors can find Sympatex at two dedicated booths: Apparel A2/P17 and Footwear A1/FW07.

Apparel Innovations: Fiber-to-Fiber Portfolio Expands

At the Apparel booth, Sympatex will spotlight its expanding fiber-to-fiber portfolio, emphasizing mono-materials as the central theme. Highlights include:

Vitoria Spring AS: A high-performance 3-layer laminate crafted from chemically recycled textile-to-textile fibers. Perfect for outdoor garments and sportswear like hiking, skiing, and snowboarding, it features a structured, stretchy ripstop surface and a soft jersey backing, delivering substantial sustainability benefits.

Toulouse Ice EU: This 3-layer laminate, made with chemically recycled stretchy PES yarns, is designed for high breathability and waterproofness. With a soft jersey backing made from dope-dyed yarns, it’s ideal for cycling, hiking, and skiing, showcasing a lower environmental impact through innovative dyeing technology.

Seon AS: A high-performance 2-layer laminate composed of chemically recycled ultra-stretchy T8-PES yarns, offering breathability and waterproofness for activities like running and cycling.

Kunming Spring AS: Made from Cordura-certified polyester, this 3-layer laminate is suited for heavy-duty outdoor garments, combining durability and sustainability for activities such as snowmobiling and mountaineering.

Additionally, Sympatex will introduce its new Digital Fabric Library, showcasing the latest in sustainable textile sourcing.

Footwear Solutions: Leading the Way in Sustainable Performance

In the Footwear area, Sympatex will present cutting-edge technologies that redefine comfort and sustainability:

Cool Comfort, Dry Performance: The innovative moisture-tech by Sympatex® offers rapid sweat absorption and quick drying, significantly reducing heat inside the shoe – demonstrated to cut heat by 45% in tests. This technology not only minimizes blister formation but also enhances wearer comfort.

Sustainable Comfort, Proven Performance: Sympatex’s non-woven laminates eliminate polyurethane foam from production, achieving a 10% reduction in CO2 emissions and a 15% decrease in water consumption. Yasemin Malcolm, Product Manager Footwear at Sympatex, states, “We have replaced the polyurethane layer with 100% recycled polyester non-woven fabric, enhancing our resource efficiency and moving closer to achieving mono-materiality and recyclability for our laminates.”

Sympatex is also thrilled to unveil the new SAM Campaign (Sustainability And Me) in further detail at the fair, an initiative aimed at engaging families in both stores and online. This vibrant, interactive campaign showcases the sustainability and performance benefits of children’s footwear featuring Sympatex membranes through engaging illustrations and eye-catching displays.

PERFORMANCE DAYS: A Focus on Footwear Innovation

This year’s PERFORMANCE DAYS will highlight sustainable production methods for waterproof shoes. The event’s theme, “Colorization – Chemistry is Everywhere,” encourages environmentally friendly alternatives to textile dyeing. With a dedicated Footwear Forum, industry experts will explore innovative trends and developments in the sector.

Visitors can look forward to exciting platforms in the Footwear area, including testing ranges with James Heal and HDry. These tests will measure water repellency and waterproofness to ensure the highest standards for outdoor gear.

Want to know more? Visit PERFORMANCE DAYS Footwear Area in hall A1 with its exciting test range and learn more about the exciting test area here: https://www.performancedays.com/news/detail/visit-performance-days-footwear-area-with-exciting-platforms.html

Join Us at PERFORMANCE DAYS

Save the date for the leading trade fair for functional fabrics and accessories! PERFORMANCE DAYS is an essential platform for showcasing innovative materials and technologies, facilitating exchanges between designers, product managers, and manufacturers in the sports and fashion sectors. Don’t miss the opportunity to experience the latest fabric highlights for A/W 2026/27!

Register now for your free ticket and stay updated on all event details: https://www.performancedays.com/the-fair/visit/register-now.html

Posted: October 8, 2024

Source: Sympatex Technologies GmbH