Marcio Manique Joins Milliken’s Textile Business As Senior Vice President, Protective Fabrics

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — October 15, 2024 — Diversified global manufacturer Milliken & Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Marcio Manique as senior vice president of protective fabrics for its textile business. In this critical role, Manique will oversee the fire service, workwear, and napery businesses, in addition to managing Westex: A Milliken Brand.

“Marcio has an impressive background and proven track record of driving growth and innovation across various industries,” said Allen Jacoby, executive vice president and president of Milliken’s textile business. “His expertise brings a level of excellence to the protective fabrics space that will be reflected in every corner of our business.”

Manique has previously held leadership roles at E.I. DuPont de Nemours and DSM. Most recently, he served as a Global Business Director at Avient Protective Materials. He holds a bachelor’s degree in metallurgical engineering from FEI-Brazil, an MBA from São Paulo University, and a postgraduate degree in materials science from the University of São Paulo-Brazil. Additionally, Manique is a certified Six Sigma Master and Black Belt and has completed the Authentic Leader Development program at Harvard Business School.

“I am honored to join Milliken’s longstanding legacy of innovation and especially look forward to collaborating with our talented and passionate team of experts,” Manique said. “Together, we will continue Milliken’s tradition of protecting workers and those who protect us, advancing innovation, performance, and sustainability in the markets we serve.”

October 15, 2024

Source:Milliken & Company