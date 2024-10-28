INDA Calls For Abstracts For The 2025 World Of Wipes® (WOW) International Conference

CARY, N.C. — October 28, 2024 — INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry, is now accepting abstracts for the 18th annual World of Wipes® (WOW) International Conference, taking place from July 21-25, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. Industry professionals are invited to submit abstracts on wipes products, raw materials, technologies, markets, and technologies until February 7, 2025.

Professionals in the wipes industry are encouraged to submit a concise abstract (one to two paragraphs) that outlines how their presentation connects to wipes or wipe manufacturing. Abstract submissions may be made online through the WOW website (https://worldofwipes.org/papers.html) by the February 7th deadline.

Topics of interest include, but are not limited to:

Dry and wet wipes

Circular economy initiatives

Sustainability and end-of-life implications

Substrate formation

Skincare formulations

Raw materials and ingredients

End-use markets

Packaging innovations

Machinery and equipment advancements

Market trends and consumer insights

Regulatory updates

E-commerce and retail channels

Presenting at WOW 2025 offers a unique opportunity to showcase innovative wipe products, connect with industry leaders, and explore potential partnerships in the entire wipes supply chain from raw materials to converters to brands and retailers.

For inquiries, please contact Deanna Lovell at dlovell@inda.org. For more information or to submit an abstract, visit: https://worldofwipes.org/papers.html

Additional details about WOW 2025 will be available in January 2025.

Posted: October 28, 2024

Source: INDA, The Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry