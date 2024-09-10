Mehler Engineered Products Announces Closure Of Martinsville Manufacturing Operations

FULDA, Germany — September 3, 2024 —Stefan Herfurth, CEO of Germany-based Mehler Engineered Products recently announced changes to its Martinsville, Va., operation, in a letter to customers:

“In an effort to strengthen its global market position within MRG, Mehler has made the strategic decision to exit SEC products for the tire market. As a piece of this strategy, Mehler entered discussions with several investors to divest its Martinsville, Va., manufacturing facility. While most products have now been relocated to its other manufacturing facilities, a suitable path forward for the Martinsville site has not been reached.

“Regrettably, Mehler has made the difficult decision to close the Martinsville facility. Production will be discontinued on September 30th, 2024.

“Effective August 23rd Josh McArthur, General Manager of the Martinsville facility, has elected to step away from his duties to pursue new ventures. We thank Josh for his years of service and wish him the very best in his future endeavors.

“On August 1st, Mehler USA secured space for the new Martinsville Distribution Center at 1507 Joseph Martin Highway in Martinsville, VA. As production shifts to other Mehler manufacturing sites, Mehler USA will Maintain a North American distribution center and point of contact for future business concerns. Jim Briggs has been appointed General Manager of the new distribution center.

“Chris Smith will remain as Plant Manager of the Martinsville Manufacturing site. Gary Sinatro will assume General Management responsibilities until the closure plan is complete.”

Posted September 10, 2024

Source: Mehler Engineered Products