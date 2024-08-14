Textile Converting Company Fairway Products Unveils Cutting-Edge Equipment To Boost Manufacturing Capabilities

HILLSDALE, Mich. — August 14, 2024 — Fairway Products, a world class textile converting company, proudly announces the installation of three state-of-the-art pieces of equipment at its production facility: the Dri-Tec Duplex Slitter, the Pathfinder CNC, and the ATOM F1 EDI Die Cut Machine. These advancements underscore the company’s commitment to enhancing production efficiency, precision, and delivering exceptional value to clients.

Dri-Tec Duplex Slitter

The Dri-Tec Duplex Slitter brings advance slitting technology to Fairway Products, designed to offer enhanced efficiency, precision, and cost-effectiveness. Key features include:

High Precision: Utilizing cutting-edge technology, the Dri-Tec Duplex Slitter delivers precise slitting – cut widths to 1 inch minimum.

Enhanced Efficiency: With high-speed processing and automation, the Dri-Tec Duplex Slitter significantly increases production capacity.

Sustainable Operation: The system’s energy-efficient design and reduced waste align with Fairway Products’ commitment to sustainable manufacturing practices.

Versatility: This Duplex slitter can handle various materials with easily adjustable settings meeting the needs of diverse applications, with the ability to slit narrow goods.

Pathfinder CNC

Complementing the Dri-Tec Duplex Slitter, the Pathfinder CNC offers superior capabilities in cutting for unmatched precision, cost-savings, and flexibility. Highlights include:

Precision Engineering and Cut Capacity: The Pathfinder CNC ensures exceptional accuracy in cutting, maintaining consistent product quality – material widths up to 90″ wide can be converted.

Increased Productivity: Automated features and rapid processing speeds enhance production efficiency, enabling Fairway Products to produce complex components quickly and accurately.

Versatile Applications: Suitable for a wide range of applications, the Pathfinder CNC supports the diverse industries served.

ATOM F1 EDI Die Cut Machine

The ATOM F1 EDI Die Cut Machine further enhances Fairway Products’ manufacturing capabilities with cutting edge die-cutting technology. Key features include:

High-Quality Cutting: The ATOM F1 EDI delivers precise and consistent die-cutting, ensuring high-quality finished products.

Operational Efficiency: With its robust and reliable design, the machine offers high-speed operation, improving overall production throughput.

User-Friendly Interface: Designed with ease of use in mind, the ATOM F1 EDI features an intuitive interface, reducing setup and adjustment times increasing operational efficiency.

“We are excited to integrate the Dri-Tec Duplex Slitter, Pathfinder CNC, and ATOM F1 EDI Machine into our production line,” said Mike Richardson, Director of Operations at Fairway Products. “These investments reflect our unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence, enabling us to deliver top-tier products to our clients while maintaining our sustainability goals.”

Industry professionals are invited to visit Fairway Products’ facility to witness the capabilities of the new equipment firsthand. Demonstrations and tours can be arranged by contacting Mike Richardson, at michael.richardson@acmemills.com.

For more information about Fairway Products, the Dri-Tec Duplex Slitter, the Pathfinder CNC, and the ATOM F1 EDI Die Cut Machine, please visit www.acmemills.com.

Fairway Products

Fairway Products, an ISO 9001:2015 certified facility, is a leading provider of innovative manufacturing solutions, dedicated to delivering high-quality products and services to a diverse range of industries. With a focus on quality precision, sustainability, and customer satisfaction, Fairway Products continues to set the standard in manufacturing excellence.

Source: Acme Mills – Fairway Products