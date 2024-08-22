INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry, Brings Nonwovens to the 2024 NCSL Legislative Summit

CARY, N.C.— August 22, 2024 — INDA, The Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry recently attended the 2024 NCSL Legislative Summit hosted in Louisville, Kentucky the week of August 5th. Wes Fisher, Director of Government Affairs, and Sean Grossnickle, Government Affairs Specialist, engaged with hundreds of state legislators and their staff, international delegates, and summit attendees in INDA’s booth. Attendees were eager to learn more about flushability, the California Collection Study, the ins and outs of the nonwovens industry, and, among other policies, state legislation on wipes. This year marked the first time in recent years that INDA has exhibited at the event.

“Securing a booth for INDA during the 2024 NCSL Legislative Summit provided numerous opportunities to speak directly with state legislators and policy stakeholders on wipes labeling and other issues prevalent in the nonwovens industry today,” said Wes Fisher. “The high-level conversations and product demonstrations we had were instrumental in highlighting the crucial role of nonwoven fabrics in consumer households and industrial applications.”

The annual NCSL Legislative Summit hosts one of the nation’s largest and most influential gathering of state legislators, staff, corporations, government agencies, and trade associations. State and national media publications cover the event, disseminating news and stories across the country.

Posted: August 22, 2024

Source: INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry