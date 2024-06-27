Wipes Leaders Advanced Their Business At The 2024 World Of Wipes® International Conference

CARY, NC — June 27, 2024 — INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry, announced that wipes leaders across the supply chain convened for new connections, intelligence, sustainability strategies, and business at the World of Wipes® (WOW) International Conference, June 17-20 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The winner of the World of Wipes Innovation Award® was Rockline Industries for their Facial Care Wipe with Glycine Amino Acid Complex. This new Skin Care Wipe contains a unique multifunctional complex of two medium chain glycine, a phospholipid and a blend of special glycol ingredients that provides for a multitude of skin care benefits as well as providing a unique preservation system for nonwovens. The Skin Care Wipe provides substantiated improved skin smoothness, elasticity, and hydration alongside an anti-ageing claim. This innovation is amongst the first to use these unique glycine ingredients in a Skin Care Wipe formulation.

In a special recognition, INDA presented the 2024 Lifetime Service Award to David Powling, Technical Leader, Kimberly-Clark Corporation (retired), and the 2024 Lifetime Technical Achievement Award to Paul Latten, Director of Research & Development & New Business, Southeast Nonwovens, Inc. INDA is pleased to honor both Powling and Latten for their decades of contributions to the nonwovens industry as well as being strong advocates for INDA.

The 1.5-day WIPES Academy, led by Heidi Beatty, Chief Executive Officer, Crown Abbey, LLC, and Paul Davies, Ph.D., Consultant, Crown Abbey, LLC, preceded the WOW Conference June 17-18. This course focused on the essentials of wet wipes construction and ingredients. Participants learned how to bring nonwovens, lotions, and packaging together to launch a successful product. The next WIPES Academy will be held July 21-22, 2025 at the Hilton Columbus Downtown, Columbus, Ohio in conjunction with WOW 2025.

The WOW conference program featured experts discussing these key topics:

Sparkle & Shine: How Wipes Became WOW

Wiping Smart: The Rise of Sustainable Practices in the Institutional and Industrial Wipe Markets

Transformative Trends in Wet Wipe Formulations: A Dual Focus on Skin Health and Sustainability

Leading Alternatives to Traditional Plastics Used in Wipes

Panel Discussion: Leading Alternatives to Traditional Plastics Used in Wipes

Eclectic Perspectives: Unraveling the Threads of I&I Wipes and Scaling Strategies

Putting $$ in Your Pocket

Recycling & Regulations

In addition to the premium content in the conference program, WOW featured four pre-conference webinars (with recordings available for full conference attendees), tabletop exhibits, Lightning Talks, a Skin Care Formulation Workshop 101, and a mentorship program for participants who are new to the wipes industry.

“I met many first timers at the event which is great to see. I found the content on innovation to be particularly useful this year. The lunch around was a very nice touch. That provided a business intimacy that is difficult to achieve in any other format. And the coffee area with the high tables was perfect. We literally got to meet with every company that we needed to, due to the ease of just texting people to connect in that area!” – Steve Gallo, Chief Executive Officer, Diamond Wipes International

“The World of Wipes 2024 in Minneapolis materialized to be a landmark event for our organization this year. We connected with industry peers, revisited with mentors, and engaged with partners to share insights and forge long-lasting, and meaningful partnerships. As an emerging brand, we felt right at home as industry veterans warmly extended their hand to us in an effort to ingratiate us further in the industry. This gathering not only fuels innovation and growth but also showcases the exceptional work of INDA in leading our industry forward.” – Sam Nebel, Co-founder, Goodwipes

WOW 2025 will be held July 21-25, at the Hilton Columbus Downtown in Columbus, Ohio. For more information, visit www.worldofwipes.org.

Posted: June 27, 2024

Source: INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry