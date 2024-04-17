INDA Conducts Inaugural Washington D.C. Fly-In And Advocacy Summit

WASHINGTON, DC — April 17, 2024 — INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry, held an Advocacy Summit in Washington, D.C. in partnership with ISSA’s, The Worldwide Cleaning Industry Association, 2024 Clean Advocacy Summit. Over the course of two days, INDA members took to the nation’s capital to convene, connect, and advocate for issues important to the nonwovens industry, meeting with the staff and elected officials in over a dozen congressional offices.

INDA members shared first-hand accounts of the industry’s impact, through economic impacts and the essential everyday materials our industry produces for the good of the country and consumers. A key focus of these congressional meetings was education and support for the passage of the WIPPES Act (H.R.2964 / S.1350), the federal effort to implement consistent national Do Not Flush Labeling standards for non-flushable wipes. We also advocated for the renewal of the Miscellaneous Tariff Bill to provide tariff relief on items without domestic production as well as discussed various trade policy issues.

The advocacy summit portion of the event included panels on Wipes Policy, consumer education, international trade, plastics, and PFAS. Speakers included Dr. Laurie-Ann Agama, Acting Assistant U.S. Trade Representative for Textiles, James Willett, International Economist for the International Trade Administration, Sarah Sapirstein, federal lobbyist for the California Association of Sanitation Agencies, Lara Wyss, President of the Responsible Flushing Alliance, Jason Eberstein of the Plastics Industry Association, and Shawn Swearingen of the American Chemistry Council.

“Harnessing the expertise and insights of leading voices in the nonwovens industry is one of the most effective ways to have an impact in Washington, D.C. INDA welcomes the opportunity to speak with members of Congress on legislation that impacts the nonwovens industry,” said Tony Fragnito, INDA President.

“The conversations we had with our speakers and congressional staff will have an immediate impact on the legislation affecting our industry. I extend a sincere thank you to all of our members who took part in INDA’s inaugural fly-in event,” added INDA Government Affairs Director Wes Fisher.

INDA encourages those interested in regulatory, trade and policy topics to contact INDA’s government affairs department to discuss how to get involved. Contact wfisher@inda.org or sgrossnickle@inda.org for more information.

Posted: April 17, 2024

Source: INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry