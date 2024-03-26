Sage Automotive Interiors Announces Leadership Transition

GREENVILLE, S.C. — March 26, 2024 — Sage Automotive Interiors has announced the appointment of Dan Russian as its new president and CEO. Russian succeeds Chris Heard, who retires March 31, 2024, after a 38-year career.

A University of Tennessee alumnus with a degree in Industrial Engineering, Russian’s tenure spans over 33 years. He began his career as a shift manager in 1990, demonstrating exceptional leadership and dedication to the company throughout his career.

Chairman of the Sage Automotive Interiors Board of Directors, Dirk Pieper, said about Russian: “Dan has the experience and exposure to all parts of the company to take us forward in a way that will advance the company toward its 2030 goals and beyond.”

In 2009, Dan was part of the team that created Sage Automotive Interiors from Milliken’s Automotive Division. He became vice president, Europe during a five-year Expat Assignment in Europe — living in Germany and Italy, helping to integrate new Sage acquisitions. Upon return to the United States, Dan became Vice President, Sales & Marketing (Americas).

Sage Automotive Interiors enters its 15th year since becoming independent in 2009. Currently, Sage has approximately $1 billion in annual revenue and operates on five continents with 5,000 employees globally. South Carolina hosts four manufacturing locations, and the company headquarters, employing roughly 1,000 people in Greenville, Spartanburg and Abbeville counties. Sage also has a location in Georgia. “Sage Automotive Interiors is well positioned for the future. We are strategically positioned to continue growth globally and maintain our position as the #1 preferred supplier to the automotive interior industry,” Russian said.

The board and associates of Sage Automotive Interiors warmly welcome Russian into his new role as President and CEO and look forward to a future of continued growth and innovation under his leadership. Concurrently, they bid farewell to Heard, whose incredible impact during his career at Sage Automotive Interiors is deeply acknowledged.

Posted March 26, 2024

Source: Sage Automotive Interiors