Pincroft: Specialists In Military Textile Printing, Unveiling Innovations At Defence And Security Equipment International (DSEI) 2023

ADLINGTON, UK — August 29, 2023 — Pincroft, one of Europe’s largest commission textile dyers, printers, and finishers, with over 90 years of experience supplying armed forces and defence companies globally, has announced its inaugural participation at DSEI in London this year.

The textile manufacturer will showcase an extensive range of defence-oriented services and concepts, including its cutting-edge precision spray technology, a novel concept for nocturnal special operations, and more.

Precision that Safeguards

Pincroft presents its latest innovation, the Baldwin Texcoat G4 precision spray technology, capable of applying a wide range of finishes to textiles, including permethrin for vector protection. This groundbreaking advancement provides a significant advantage in safeguarding defence personnel during mosquito-prone duties.

Mike Collins, Pincroft’s Managing Director, comments: “This innovative equipment offers dual utility. The single-sided spray finishing is ideal when the full finish effectiveness is required solely on the face side of the end item, for instance, vector, fluorocarbon, and antimicrobial protection. The dual spray finish replicates the traditional padding method, while reducing the use of chemicals and water, offering a sustainable solution for our customers.”

Revolutionizing Concealment: Night Stealth Camo

Pincroft introduces “Night Stealth Camo,” a bespoke solution designed to elevate concealment during nocturnal special operations. This bespoke concept caters to the specific requirements of special forces operatives.

Recognising the primacy of infrared disruption over visual concealment during night missions, Night Stealth Camo represents a remarkable industry innovation. Although appearing black to the naked eye, the fabric reveals intricately printed camouflage patterns with infrared signatures when viewed through night vision equipment. This versatile technology suits various fabric types, including 100% cotton and cotton blends.

Pincroft is poised to demonstrate “Night Stealth Camo” live at DSEI. Attendees will observe the fabric seamlessly shift from black under regular vision to displaying intricate infrared camouflage patterns when observed through night vision equipment. This live exhibition at DSEI underscores Pincroft’s commitment to pushing the frontiers of concealment technology.

A Prolific Legacy

For an impressive 90 years, Pincroft has upheld a legacy of excellence in delivering camouflage printing services to global armed forces. Armed with state-of-the-art rotary printing facilities, Pincroft excels in crafting camouflage patterns that seamlessly integrate infrared reflectivity (IRR), upholding colour, shade, and performance integrity. Boasting an extensive collection of over 50 designs and the capacity to craft custom camouflage patterns, Pincroft offers an all-encompassing solution to camouflage needs. Their proficient in-house team of colourists excels in meeting intricate IRR specifications and formulating tailor-made wavelength designs spanning from 600nm to 1200nm. Supported by advanced testing facilities and decades of colourist expertise, Pincroft accurately manipulates reflectance values to meet stringent standards, ensuring unwavering quality consistency.

To explore Pincroft’s textile services further, visit their exhibit at DSEI in London’s Excel, from September 12th to 15th, Manufacturing Hub, Pod 8, or visit pincroft.co.uk.

Posted: August 30, 2023

Source: Pincroft