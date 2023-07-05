Milliken & Company Expands Outdoor Fabric Offering

SPARTANBURG, SC — July 5, 2023 — Global textile manufacturer, Milliken & Company, announced today an expansion to their Milliken Outdoor Fabrics line, Outer Realm. The new collection, premiering at Casual Market Atlanta in July, joins the company’s debut collection, New Vistas, to extend its popular outdoor performance fabrics line.

Milliken first entered the outdoor fabric market at the 2022 Casual Market Chicago show with its New Vistas line, a line of performance fabrics designed to move effortlessly from indoors to outdoors. Due to the positive response to the company’s entrance, Milliken is debuting new color options for New Vistas and its second collection from the line, Outer Realm, at this year’s show.

“When we entered the outdoor fabric market in 2022, we knew we were supplying the industry with something they had been missing for years—durable, high-performing performance fabrics that have sustainability top of mind,” said Benji Bagwell, vice president of Decor in the Textile Business of Milliken & Company. He adds, “With the introduction of Outer Realm, it’s clear the industry was hungry for innovation in the outdoor space, and we’re excited to provide even more options that deliver on both design and performance.

New introductions at Casual Market Atlanta include—

Outer Realm: a new outdoor collection of striped and patterned decorative fabrics with 14 patterns across 68 SKUs.

New Vistas: adding 17 new colors to the line of functional body cloths.

All Milliken outdoor performance fabrics have a non-PFAS water-repellent finish, are designed to be fade-resistant, and are currently in stock and ready to ship. The expansion of New Vistas and the introduction of Outer Realm means that Milliken now has a complete portfolio of outdoor performance fabrics available for every application, including body cloths and decorative fabrics.

According to a survey from the International Casual Furnishings Association, 54 percent of Americans say they will purchase new furnishings and decor for their decks, yards, and patios. Of those, 27 percent reported adding shade items like umbrellas and decor items, including pillows and cushions.

“We’re seeing consumers looking to invest in the outdoor spaces they’ve spent the past three years building and bring a more personal, design-forward aesthetic to their living areas. We are well-positioned to support outdoor furniture manufacturers who want to provide these consumers with sustainable, beautiful elements,” said Bagwell.

The Textile Business at Milliken & Company will exhibit the new Milliken Outdoor Fabrics at the Casual Market Atlanta in booth 7-1074. Walk-ups are welcome. Visit outdoor.milliken.com for more information.

Posted: July 5, 2023

Source: Milliken & Company