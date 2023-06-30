Meryl® Fabrics Invited To Share Industry Insight Internationally

CONGLETON, England — June 30, 2023 — Pioneer in hi-tech sustainable textiles Meryl Fabrics®, was recently invited by the Tunisian government to join key industry representatives to share an insight into its innovative fabric technologies and in-house circular economy offering.

Meryl Fabrics Co-Founder Peter Broom, met with a group of insightful individuals and companies in Tunisia, including the government investment and advisory department, alongside the British Ambassador and her well-informed team with a wealth of knowledge across all industry sectors.

Throughout the five-day trip, Peter explored the well-established modern textiles manufacturing sector and investigated the possibility to partner with companies as part of Meryl’s plans to upscale, bringing its CO2 and pollution-reducing technology to a broader customer base. The packed itinerary consisted of meetings with the Tunisian Federation for Textile and Clothing, leading suppliers of apparel and garments, and a visit to the Neotex Monastir Technopark.

Peter Broom commented: “We are thankful to our trade body, the PCIAW for an introduction to the Tunisian government and British Ambassador; this combination of governments working together and bringing the information that points you to the right people and companies was a refreshing and remarkable initiative.

“The commitment and calibre of the civil servants and politicians in Tunisia enable the region to better assist small and medium size businesses to succeed and grow into the green industry that they all talk about. It is the investment in innovation outside academia that is what sets this country apart, ensuring a broad enough reach to allow entrepreneurs and companies that are innovating to grow easily and bring these impactful products to the market, which in turn will bring additional growth to the economy. The highly skilled industry that I was given access to showed what is available, and the enthusiasm to bring new business forwards was inspiring.

“We understand at Meryl Fabrics that manufacturing close to the market that we operate in reduces our impact on the environment, and seeing first-hand the active part the industry in Tunisia is playing in reducing pollution from dyeing and finishing, and fully supporting the government in the effort to reduce pollution is a perfect display of valuing our future, over an easy profit route.”

Driven by problem solving, the award-winning Meryl Fabrics® uses Nylstar Hydrogen bonding technology to enhance the molecular structure of fibres; seal-in microplastics within the yarn and improve the durability of garments. Their continual innovation in Meryl® Eco Dye offers a waterless dyeing process, saving thousands of litres of water during manufacture of fabric as they re-engineer the present of apparel. Meryl Fabrics® seeks to replace cotton with its exceptionally soft touch fabrics that feature natural stretch and moisture management properties that are designed to be recycled and offer other businesses a fully circular model in one place.

Meryl Fabrics® celebrated in 2022 a record year for awards, after chalking up an impressive 11 winner, highly commended and finalist trophies presented by international and UK bodies in recognition of their firm’s major achievements in achieving sustainability with textile innovation. And following on from this the pioneering firm has secured another 4 major finalist accolades in the first quarter of 2023.

Most notably the firm was named Winner of the Circular and Recycling Award, National Sustainability Awards 2022; Winner – Industry Award for Sustainability, Professional Clothing Industry Association Worldwide Ltd (PCIAW®) and Winner of the Sustainability Award, Med-Tech Innovation 2022.

Source: Meryl® Fabrics