Lenzing Also Offers Locally Produced  TENCEL™ Fibers To Chinese Customers For The First Time

NANJING, China — April 18, 2023 — The Lenzing Group, a world-leading provider of specialty fibers for the textile and nonwoven industries, has successfully completed the conversion of a production line from generic viscose to TENCEL™ branded modal fibers for textiles and clothing. Lenzing is therefore in a position to offer its Chinese customers locally produced TENCEL fibers for the first time and meet the structural growth in demand more quickly. Thanks to the conversion of the production line with a nameplate capacity of 35,000 tonnes per year, the fiber portfolio of the Chinese production site now solely consists of eco-friendly specialty fibers. In addition, Lenzing also offers LENZING ECOVERO™ branded fibers for textile applications and viscose eco fibers for nonwoven applications in China.

Celebrations for the launch of the new production line took place on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, as part of a customer event. Lenzing is investing 100 million euros in its Chinese site to further reduce carbon emissions and upgrade the product portfolio. The company is currently implementing a gradual shift to green energy at its Chinese production site, where electricity will be solely derived from renewable sources from 2023 onwards. In 2019, Lenzing set itself the target of halving its specific carbon emissions by 2030 and becoming carbon-neutral by 2050. Its carbon reduction target has been confirmed by the Science Based Targets Initiative. This makes Lenzing the world’s first producer of cellulosic fibers to have a scientifically recognized climate target.

“Demand for our eco-friendly specialty fibers is constantly rising. We see enormous growth potential, especially in Asia. Thanks to our investments in China and other Asian locations, we are even better positioned to meet this growing demand. At the same time, we are continuing to make considerable progress towards achieving a carbon-neutral future and becoming a champion of circularity”, comments Stephan Sielaff, CEO at Lenzing.

Boosting growth in specialty fibers

Man-made climate change is one of the most pressing problems of our time. The fashion industry continues to have an extremely negative impact on the environment due to its fast fashion business model and the growing consumption of fossil resources in textile production. Sustainably produced TENCEL specialty fibers are helping Lenzing’s customers — especially brands and retailers — to meet their climate and sustainability targets.

Posted: April 18, 2023

Source: The Lenzing Group