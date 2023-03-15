Global Military Fabric Supplier Carrington Textiles Has Launched Stretch Military Ripstop Fabric Spartan HT Flex Lite

ADLINGTON, United Kingdom — March 15, 2023 — Carrington Textiles, a global manufacturer of military fabrics worn by armed forces across the UK, Europe, Middle East and Australasia, has launched the company’s new addition to their Defence Range of products, Spartan HT Flex Lite.

At a weight of 195gsm, Spartan HT Flex Lite is the only product from the Spartan military ripstop fabric family that incorporates 2% LYCRA® and 37% cotton in its composition for integrated stretch and outstanding wearer comfort. It also features 61% CORDURA® military grade high tenacity nylon 6.6 for strength and durability.

Carrington Textiles R&D Manager says: “We are seeing a growing trend for wearer comfort; this has transitioned from workwear to flame retardant, so it’s only natural that we see this transition into the defence sector. We wanted to develop a product that protects the wearer in the most challenging environments but at the same time is comfortable to wear”.

Paul Farrell, Sales Director adds: “We’ve recently launched this product in the Middle East and the feedback from customers in the region was extremely positive. We are already seeing some interest from other geographical markets as we promote the product to current customers and prospects”.

Spartan HT Flex Lite is suitable for combat uniforms in virtually any region and it can be printed to a bespoke design at our state of the art printing facility. For more information please visit carrington.co.uk/defencefabrics.

Posted: March 15, 2023

Source: Carrington Textiles