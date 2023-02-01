Edwards Lifesciences Awards Secant Group 2022 Supplier Of The Year

TELFORD, Pa. — Febraury 1, 2023 — Secant Group, an innovator in the design, development, and manufacture of implantable medical textile components for medical devices, has been named 2022 Supplier of the Year by Edwards Lifesciences, the global leader in patient-focused medical innovations for structural heart disease and critical care and surgical monitoring.

“We’re thrilled to receive this prestigious award from Edwards Lifesciences. This is a testament to Secant’s rigorous quality standards and multidisciplinary teamwork that enables Edwards Lifesciences to advance their innovative, life-saving devices with our implantable textile solutions. We’re proud to be a long-serving partner of Edwards and look forward to collaborating with them on new solutions for years to come,” said Karen West, CEO, Solesis, parent company of Secant Group.

In 2022, Secant Group was also the first-ever supplier awarded Gold Status by Edwards Lifesciences.

“Achieving the highest possible supplier status demonstrates Secant Group’s deep commitment to serving customers with nimble, quality-driven capabilities and continuous improvement initiatives, all designed to consistently fulfill customer needs,” said Jeff Robertson, Chief Operating Officer of Solesis, and President, Secant Group.

Posted: February 1, 2023

Source: Solesis parent company of Secant Group