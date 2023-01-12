Fire-Dex Celebrates Another Year Of Tremendous Growth, Announces 15 Associate Promotions And 3 New Hires

MEDINA, Ohio — January 12, 2023 — Fire-Dex, a family-owned global manufacturer of PPE for first responders, is on a mission. After yet another year of tremendous growth and continued success, today the company announced 15 key associate promotions to continue serving those who serve.

Once again, Fire-Dex experienced incredible year-over-year sales growth of over 40% in booking and revenue dollars. They have also onboarded 110 new associates between their 13 locations, which has resulted in production volumes being up nearly 30% across the board. And, as seen previously, with continued expansion comes greater opportunity to invest in the people that make it possible, which is why Fire-Dex has announced the promotion of 15 deserving individuals to new roles, including:

David Moore, Senior Zone Director

Nick Lino, Director of Supply Chain

Jamie Marks, Director of Human Resources

Dan Goble, Director of Information Technology

Bart Brown, Regional Zone Director

John Armstrong, Senior Project Manager

Shannon Lienemann, Communications Manager

Jon Sawyer, Regional Sales Manager

Niki Carter, Regional Operations Manager

Anthony Costanzo, Regional Operations Manager

Alexa Green, Content Marketing Specialist

Kaitlyn Ferrell, Product Innovation Coordinator

Mary Jo Johnson, 2nd Shift Team Lead

Harrison Creameans, Warehouse Team Lead

Rebecca Rath, Purchasing Administrator

“We truly believe in recognizing and rewarding associates who are making a difference,” said Fire-Dex CEO Steve Allison. “Because their impact is felt well beyond their own respective teams and departments—it touches every aspect of our business and directly impacts our achievements as an organization. Each of these individuals has demonstrated their commitment and hard work and continue to be valuable assets to the Fire-Dex organization. Their promotions are much deserved.”

In addition to these promotions, Fire-Dex continues to grow and has added three new hires to the team in 2023. This includes:

Allison DeCongelio, Sales Operations Administrator

Joe Hodge, Regional Sales Manager

Gary Schofield, International Sales Manager

In 2022, Fire-Dex won several awards recognizing their commitment to culture and growth, including the NorthCoast 99, Smart Culture, Weatherhead 100, Growth and Family Business & Longevity and Cascade Capital Business awards. The organization also won the Huntington Legacy Award, a specialty category of Cascade Capital’s Business Growth Awards recognizing long-term revenue and employment growth and sustainability.

Fire-Dex is always looking to add more talent to their ever-growing team of associates. To view all their current openings, visit firedex.com/employment.

Posted: January 12, 2023

Source: Fire-Dex