Ascend Continues Broad Expansion Into New Markets, Launches HiDura™ MED Portfolio

HOUSTON — October 10, 2022 — Ascend Performance Materials today announced a new portfolio of medical grade nylon 6,6 resins and engineered materials for the healthcare market under its HiDura™ brand.

HiDura MED products meet ISO 10993-5 and 10993-10 testing criteria and can be used in a variety of healthcare applications, including:

Medical durables: Braces, patient support, furniture, mobility aids and other durable equipment.

Drug delivery: Filtration equipment and membranes, tubing, fluid connectors and auto injectors.

Surgical instruments: Scalpel handles, dental instruments, forceps and clamps

Medical equipment: Housings, protective cases, cables, sensors, connectors and wearables.

Wound care: Sutures, tapes and zip ties.

“Ascend’s nylon 6,6 brands are synonymous with unparalleled quality across multiple industry segments,” said Dhruv Shah, Ascend’s healthcare business manager. “Our HiDura MED portfolio offers the same quality to customers looking for solutions that meet the stringent requirements of the healthcare market, including ISO 10993-5 and 10993-10 biocompatibility testing, an effective change notification policy and operational policies to assure the highest possible standards.”

Shah added that the company is focused on supporting its customers’ growth and will continue to expand its healthcare portfolio, including the introduction of long-chain and amorphous polyamide grades in the future. Ascend is also actively exploring applications in medical durables and wound care using Acteev®, its award-winning, patented technology that incorporates the antimicrobial benefits of active zinc ions into our polyamide to create long-lasting functionality and efficacy in reducing the growth of microbes that can cause some medical products to degrade.

Posted: October 11, 2022

Source: Ascend Performance Materials