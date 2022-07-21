Sage-ONF Launches Innovative Silicone Synthetic Leather For Future Mobility Interiors

SHANGHAI — July 19, 2022 — Sage-ONF, a synthetic leather supplier boasting 29 years of experience in design, development, manufacturing and sales, launches serial production of Silicone Synthetic leather. The Sage-ONF plant has begun manufacturing the Silicone Synthetic leather in Shanghai, China.

As consumers continue to demand greater sustainability commitments, this new venture extends Sage-ONF’s heritage of sustainability by delivering Silicone Synthetic leather as an innovative petroleum-free, non-carbon-based product solution for today’s mobility interiors. With a steadfast conviction to continuous innovation and earth-friendly business practices, this new material avoids DMF and plasticizer usage.

“Bringing together our core competencies as Sage-ONF, we bridge the gap between consumer expectations and industry capabilities to provide alternatives that are both environmentally friendly and bolster animal welfare around the globe,” said Robbie Lv, General Manager of Sage-ONF.

Sage and ONF bring 74 years in the automotive interiors business and a deep understanding of cultural trends and design preferences to deliver unparalleled luxury and a soft hand feel that consumers demand for interior mobility needs. Beyond the touch, consumers can have confidence in their interior’s longevity and cleanability—simply wipe stains with a damp cloth to remove them.

However, experience proves that interiors must be tough enough to tackle mile after mile with a super resilient resistance to extreme temperatures. Using UV, hydrolysis, cold crack and flame tests, Sage-ONF ensures long-lasting interiors that enhance the consumer mobility experience. While many claim superiorities in luxury or in sustainability, Sage-ONF exceeds expectations in both realms by using non-solvent and plasticizer-free techniques to create an opulent silicone with ultra-low VOCs.

“By keeping our product, process and mission as our guide, we are pleased to create a silicone synthetic leather that meets the demanding needs of the mobility interior without leather’s known fragility, extra weight, environmental impact and short lifespan,” said Mark Brezenski, Vice President – Asia at Sage, an Asahi Kasei company. “Sage-ONF is proud to deliver interior materials and solutions of tomorrow to OEMs and consumers, today.”

Posted: July 21, 2022

Source: Sage Automotive Interiors