Saint-Gobain To Create 400 New Jobs With $28 Million Investment In ADFORS Facility In Dublin, Georgia

DUBLIN, Ga. — May 12, 2022 — Saint-Gobain, through its technical textile products subsidiary ADFORS Americas, Inc., today announced plans to invest $28 Million to expand its operations in Dublin, Georgia, creating 400 new jobs over the next two years and expanding its ability to serve customers during a time of growing demand.

The investment, which will double the facility’s production capacity of fiberglass products used in thermal insulation and heat protection, comes only months after Saint-Gobain announced its global Grow and Impact strategy, which includes expanding its presence in key, fast growing markets.

The project is supported with over $12 Million in tax credits and incentives from the State of Georgia, including over $1,000,000 in assistance from the Georgia Quick Start workforce training program through the Technical College System of Georgia.

“As a company with a global purpose of Making the World a Better Home, this investment in our Dublin facility will enable us to support our customers and expand the manufacturing of world-class products meant to improve people’s daily lives,” said Alan McLenaghan, General Manager of Saint-Gobain ADFORS. “As a new member in the area we look forward to growing in the City of Dublin, and we thank the community, Laurens County and the State of Georgia for their support.”

Hiring for the new roles will begin later this year and continue into 2024, and will include positions in site and operations management, engineers of all sorts, supervisors and production workers. Saint-Gobain offers competitive pay along with a robust benefits package including employer-sponsored health benefits, generous time off, maternity and paternity leave, retirement benefits, pension plans and tuition assistance. A complete list of current openings can be found at the company’s careers webpage.

Posted: May 12, 2022

Source: Saint-Gobain