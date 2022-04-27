Ari Gasner Joins Sattler® Outdura® Focusing On Contract Sales

Hudson, N.C. — April 27, 2022 — Sattler Outdura, a division of The Sattler Group, Austria, has added industry veteran Ari Gasner to their team filling the new Sales, Outdura Contract position that reports directly to Uli Tombuelt, Sattler Outdura USA CEO and director of sales casual furniture division.

“The contract and hospitality division is one area of the market that we are interested in expanding,” Tombuelt stated. “With Ari’s contacts and expertise in this area we are looking forward to making not only Outdura’s USA made solution-dyed acrylic fabrics a significant resource for these furniture manufacturers but also the Sattler Shade and Awning division a significant contributor as well.”

“I believe now is the perfect time to leverage the Outdura mill’s existing platform and grow awareness into the contract and hospitality markets,” Gasner shared. “Outdura will easily pass the commercial industry’s rigorous requirements for abrasion, pilling and all other ACT standards. Their top-level durability and the fact that they are domestically made should make them an industry leader.”

Gasner’s previous experience includes working with the mills who manufacture domestic woven performance textiles. He grew Bella-Dura® into a highly recognized brand for the contract and hospitality markets. Under his direction Bella-Dura became the front-runner of performance-based textiles and he is now looking forward to doing that with Sattler Outdura.

Posted: April 27, 2022

Source: Sattler Outdura