IFAI Now Accepting Entries For 2022 International Achievement Awards (IAA) Competition To Be Presented During IFAI Expo 2022

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — March 15, 2022 — Entries are now being accepted for the 2022 International Achievement Awards (IAA) competition. These awards return for the 76th year of recognizing the best projects across the specialty fabrics industry. Entering these awards is an opportunity for you to showcase your technical skill and talent to the entire industry.

Submit your projects by June 15, 2022.

What are the IAA’s?

The International Achievement Awards (IAA) are an annual competition with a goal to recognize and promote awareness of specialty fabrics used in thousands of products and applications across the industry. Awards are given in 7 major categories and 42 subcategories and are judged by industry experts.

Why Enter?

All projects entered in the IAA’s are included in the online gallery year round which guarantees exposure for your company;

Winners are featured in Specialty Fabrics Review magazine which is read in print and digitally by over 30,000 industry professionals monthly;

Receive an award at the annual IAA Awards Breakfast at IFAI Expo 2022 and be recognized by hundreds of industry professionals; and

Showcase your talent and boost your credibility

Major Categories

Advanced Textiles;

Awnings and Canopies;

Fabric Environments;

Fabric Structures;

Geosynthetics;

Marine; and

Tent

Submit Highest Quality Photos

When submitting your entries, please upload the highest quality photos possible. The photos uploaded when entering will be used to display your projects on IFAI websites, publications and signage.

Posted March 15, 2022

Source: IFAI