SINTX Announces Milestones In The Development And Testing Of Antipathogenic Fabrics

SALT LAKE CITY — February 23, 2022 — SINTX Technologies, Inc. (“SINTX” or the “Company”), an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of advanced ceramics, announced new results on the development of manufacturing technologies to produce fabrics impregnated with SINTX silicon nitride, and the antipathogenic testing of these fabrics.

SINTX has previously announced a collaboration to develop large-scale fabric impregnation technology with a private company based in Europe. The antibacterial properties of silicon nitride embedded fabric produced from this “dry” process were recently tested at an accredited independent commercial laboratory. The lab used ASTM and AATCC protocols and found that this silicon nitride embedded fabric inactivated Staphylococcus Aureus in both protocols.

Development of a manufacturing process has also continued via the utilization of the new“pre-pilot line” equipment and “wet” impregnation process at SINTX’s internal research and development laboratory. The most recent silicon nitride embedded fabric made from this process was tested against SARS-CoV-2 and was found to inactivate the virus with greater efficiency than fabric produced and tested previously. Since the testing occurred at a different high profile academic institution, these results also mark the first independent validation of the antiviral fabric properties observed at the University of Rochester. SINTX’s investments in new equipment and process development are yielding improved results.

SINTX considers these antipathogenic test results significant – two different silicon nitride impregnation processes were tested at two different independent laboratories using standard protocols. These are compelling milestones in the Company’s progress in developing antipathogenic fabrics that can be leveraged across different applications such as medical gowns, consumer facemasks, and more.

Posted: February 24, 2022

Source: SINTX Technologies, Inc.