Registration Is Open For The 2022 Smart Fabrics Summit

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — December 7, 2021 — Registration is now open for Smart Fabrics Summit 2022 taking place March 28–29, 2022, in the Talley Student Union at North Carolina State University in Raleigh, N.C. The Smart Fabrics Summit returns to an in-person format for the first time since 2018. This year will be the first time the summit is hosted in Raleigh, N.C. The previous Smart Fabrics Summits in 2018 and 2016 were hosted in Washington, D.C.

The 2022 summit will be a 2-day event that features engaging education sessions, product showcases, facility tours and multiple networking opportunities. The theme for the summit is “Disruption, Innovation, and Getting ‘Back to the Future’”.

The Smart Fabrics Summit brings together market segments that need to collaborate in order for the smart fabrics industry to meet its full potential and accelerate its development by U.S. manufacturers, spurring original thinking among public and private sector organizations on how new and existing policies affect future products.

For more information and to register for the Smart Fabrics Summit, https://smartfabricssummit.com/

Posted December 7, 2021

Source: Industrial Fabrics Association International (IFAI)