World Of Wipes® Conference Attracts 475 Wipes Professionals Live And In-Person

CARY, N.C. — July 19, 2021 — INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry, wrapped up its 15th annual World of Wipes® International Conference, July 12-15, with a presentation of the World of Wipes Innovation Award® to Kimberly-Clark Corporation and the highest attendance record in six years.

This year’s WOW conference welcomed 475 enthusiastic professionals from 14 countries to its in-person World of Wipes® (WOW) International Conference to advance their wipes business. Held in Atlanta, GA, the conference was notable as the first in-person conference in the nonwovens and engineered fabrics industry in 500 days due to the pandemic.

“The enthusiasm emanating from the World of Wipes® conference confirms the industry’s desire to return to person-to-person contact and experience high-quality program content. We are pleased to deliver both—as critical face-to-face interactions and informed discussion of key issues are the core of meaningful business,” said Dave Rousse, INDA President.

Industry professionals from 33 global companies delivered presentations and answered questions in sessions that included Wipes and the Growing Plastics Debate, Regulatory Requirements for Disinfecting and Sanitizing Wipes, Trends in the Wipes Markets and Among Consumers, Wet Wipe Preservative Innovations, Covid-19 Impacts on Wipes Consumption and Cleaning Habits, Sustainable Wipes Packaging and Dispensing, Nonwoven Substrates for More Sustainable Wipes, and Flushable Wipes: Loved by Consumers, Wrongly Accused by Utilities.

Highlights included the announcement of Kimberly-Clark Scott® 24-Hour Sanitizing Wipes as the winner of this year’s World of Wipes Innovation Award®. The annual award recognizes the product that most expands the use of nonwovens and demonstrates creativity, novelty, uniqueness, and technical sophistication within the entire nonwovens wipes value chain.

The pre-saturated wipes disinfect and maintain surface sanitization for 24 hours, killing 99.9 percent of bacteria such as Staphylococcus aureus, Enterobacter aerogenes and Community-Associated Methicillin Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus Bacteria. The patented formulation is found to be effective by the United States Environmental Protection Agency for disinfecting on hard, non-porous surfaces against several strains of bacteria and viruses, including SARS-COV-2 when used as directed. (It is not approved in California for use against SARS-CoV-2.)

Other highlights included the presentation of the 2021 INDA Lifetime Technical Achievement Award to John Poccia. The annual award is nominated by INDA’s Technical Advisory Board and presented to an individual whose technical achievements over a long-standing career have significantly contributed to the technical advancement, success, and growth of the nonwovens industry. “John is a stellar technical professional and contributor to our industry. His 40-plus year technical career includes a broad range of advancements in material science synthesizing superabsorbent polymers, and end-products of feminine hygiene, wipes, wound management and skincare at Johnson & Johnson Company. His efforts have advanced the nonwovens industry and INDA,” said Rousse.

The event schedule provided 11 hours of organized networking, an industry welcome reception, breakfasts, coffee breaks and two evening receptions featuring 55 tabletop display exhibits.

Other presentation highlights included:

Recent Developments Under the EU Green Deal and Plastics Strategy – Pandemic Update – Gyongyi David, Attorney at Law, V V G B Advocaten-Avocats, Director- EHS Regulatory, Steptoe & Johnson LLP

FDA & EPA Framework of Regulations: Dry Wipes Claims – Tony Herber, Principal Regulatory Consultant/Assistant Federal Team Manager, Scientific & Regulatory Consultants, Inc. (SRC. Inc.)

Consumer Wipes Usage During Covid-19 and Future Use – Chris Dresselhuys, Business Director-North American Retail Wipes, Rockline Industries

Sustainable Solutions for Wipes – Vishal Bansai, Vice President, Innovation, and Silke Brand-Kirsch, VP, Marketing and Business Development, Glatfelter Gernsbach GmbH

Sustainability Impacts Across the Value Chain of Wipes Packaging – Vicky Chang, Marketing Manager, Consumer & Industrial Products, Amcor Flexibles

Unveiling Wet Wipes Preservation: New Findings on Microbial Risks and Preservative Solution – Paul Salama, Ph.D., CTO& Head of Innovation, Sharon Laboratories

The event also featured a unique 1.5-day WIPES Academy training course for professionals desiring to learn more about the wipes market and manufacturing processes. The WIPES Academy is the only comprehensive wipes training for the entire wipes supply chain and was led by Chris Plotz, INDA’s Director of Education & Technical Affairs.

Posted July 19, 2021

Source: INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry