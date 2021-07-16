Meryl Medical Is Revolutionizing The Textile Industry

CONGLETON, England — July 16, 2021 — Meryl Medical, a hi-tech, innovative, textile manufacturer, has launched a new range of environmentally sustainable fabrics, revolutionizing the way we think about, use, and dispose of textiles.

In partnership with Nylstar Hydrogen Technologies, Meryl Medical has developed strong and durable textiles that can be completely reused, focusing on environmental impact, quality and protection built around a sustainable circular economy. The company is committed to supporting the UN’s sustainable development goal of responsible consumption and production by changing the way we produce and consume goods and resources.

Meryl Medical’s impressive material is completely non-shedding, zero microfiber pollution in air or water. The company prides itself on virtually eradicating all production waste at the manufacturing stage, which can be as high as 22%, by returning weaving and cutting waste for reuse in new yarns.

The fabric can also be washed at a lower temperature than cotton-based materials and has a hugely reduced transport route, significantly lowering the carbon footprint of the product from its creation stage through to the end of its life when it can be fully recycled and made into another sustainable product.

The team at Meryl Medical were also keen to address the flexibility of the fabric ensuring that as many people as possible could benefit from the innovation, so it was important to use fabric that could function in different types of settings and product designs including bedding, doctor’s coats, underclothes, workwear, polo shirts, and face covers.

The specialized fabrics are made with a superior construction to ensure a high-quality specification that are soft to the touch. The fabrics contain zero shedding microplastics, and are made with zero water for coloring process with antiviral and antibacterial properties.

Kevin Simpson, Co-founder and Innovator at Meryl Medical commented: “This is an exciting time for Meryl Medical and the textile industry as we have created a product that will greatly reduce the environmental impact on society with its recyclability and sustainability components. Our fabrics are manufactured with zero water waste, zero chemicals or solvents and zero microfibers.”

Kevin continued, “The average lifecycle of textiles, including laundering, accounts for 6.7% of all global greenhouse emissions, which is equivalent of every person taking a 2,500-mile flight every year. Meryl Medical is passionate about the environment and sustainability and we are ready to do our part in helping to disrupt and change the textile industry for the better.”

Ingo Mangold, Meryl Medical’s German Textile Design Engineer, also commented: “Throughout our research and development process, we have put the environment at the forefront of everything we do. From the manufacturing process to the development of fibers that protect against viruses and bacteria, our main goal is to deliver a sustainable quality fabric that provides an environmental saving. We have successfully managed to combine design, comfort, quality and wellbeing and put it all at the core of our products and designs, creating safer environments for workers and a cleaner planet for everyone.”

All Meryl Medical products are treated with a permanent antiviral-effect, antibacterial and anti fungal technology co-developed alongside their virology partner, HeiQ. HeiQ helps improve the lives of billions of people by adding functionalities to all kinds of materials through scientific research, specialty materials manufacturing and consumer ingredient branding.

Posted July 16, 2021

Source: Meryl Medical Limited