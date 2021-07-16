Eruslu Nonwovens Group To Enter The Biodegradable Nonwoven Market With Truetzschler Nonwovens’ Machinery

EGELSBACH, Germany — July 15, 2021 — Truetzschler Nonwovens will deliver equipment to enlarge an existing spunlacing line into a flexible, state-of-the-art production line for various light to heavy weight sustainable nonwovens.

When the Gaziantep, Turkey – based Eruslu Nonwovens Group (ENG) invested in a Truetzschler Nonwovens’ spunlacing line in 2015, it became clear that the company was heading for growth. The line, consisting of a single NCR random card, AquaJet and a drum dryer had already been laid out for later extension. All components were either fully equipped or designed to deliver higher performances.

Last year Eruslu decided to broaden its portfolio in the wipes segment by adding biodegradable products from renewable resources. The group took full advantage of the 2015 small capacity line and went for:

A second NCR random and a NCA airlay card

fiber preparation and card feeding equipment for the two new cards

More hydraulic power to reliably and efficiently hydroentangle multi-layer webs

An extension to the dryer for increased evaporation capacity

After starting up in the second half of 2022, Eruslu will be operating an ultra-modern, highly flexible NCR-NCA-NCR spunlace line, the first of its kind in Turkey. The line is tailor-made to process virgin cotton fibers, comber noils and short fibers at high speeds. End products are top-quality, lightweight natural wipes or heavy-weight, three-layer nonwovens for cosmetic pads.

Posted July 16, 2021

Source: Truetzschler Nonwovens & Man-Made Fibers GmbH