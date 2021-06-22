Santex Announces Acquisition Of E-commerce Retailer Parentgiving Inc.

TOTOWA, N.J. — June 22, 2021 — Santex S.p.A. — a producer of incontinence products, and surgical dressing and orthopedic products — announced the acquisition of Parentgiving Inc., a retailer of care-giving products for the aging. The agreement was finalized in June 2020, and the companies have spent the past year integrating operations and developing an expanded portfolio of Parentgiving’s signature Dry Direct incontinence products for expansion in the United States.

“The purchase of Parentgiving enables Santex to bring our world-class incontinence and personal care products into the U.S. market,” said Alessandra Castiglioni, Santes president. “With Parentgiving, we acquire coveted direct-to-consumer (DTC) capabilities, allowing us to quadruple our U.S. business and reach a more affluent American consumer.”

The acquisition merges Santex’s world-class “Made in Italy” quality and performance with the growing DTC e-tailer, which has a fanatical consumer following and exceptionally high consumer lifetime value. Parentgiving will retain its experienced management team and continue its best-in-class customer service model.

“Since 2008, Parentgiving’s mission has been to help people provide better care for their aging parents, with a particular focus on incontinence needs,” said Parentgiving CEO David Spain.

“Now powered by Santex’s Italian manufacturing expertise, craftsmanship, and product innovation, we can offer a range of world-class incontinence products under our Dry Direct brand, which in two years has grown exponentially.”

“As a leading retailer focused on the elderly and their caregivers, Parentgiving proudly carries only the best brands of incontinence, nutrition, durable medical equipment, and big ticket (Lifts, Furniture, and Mobility) items — and will continue to do so — with our flagship Dry Direct brand in more product categories,” Spain added.

Santex leverages its capabilities and unparalleled experience as a recognized partner of the Italian Healthcare System to constantly evolve and provide the finest in incontinence management and personal care. The addition of Parentgiving’s sales intelligence and marketplace data from U.S. consumers will help Santex shape product development, research and development, and capital investments.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Additional product and personnel announcements are forthcoming.

Source: Parentgiving