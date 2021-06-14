Precision Textiles Develops Fiberglass- & Chemical-Free FR Mattress Barrier As Healthier & Safer Alternative

TOTOWA, N.J. — June14, 2021— Precision Textiles, a supplier of coated fabrics, nonwovens and laminations for the bedding, automotive and healthcare industries, has introduced another innovation to its FR solutions product portfolio for mattresses with its new IQFit Glass Free line of barriers for mattress foam cores. The new products are fiberglass-free, chemical-free, highly breathable and are available as a sock as well as wide-width format which is laminated to the mattress ticking fabric. They were designed in response to the hazards some consumers have experienced with fiberglass and chemically treated FR barriers.

“As the concerns about fiberglass in FR barriers – which can expel tiny shards of glass throughout homes – continues, the development of IQFit Glass Free demonstrates our ongoing effort to deliver a safer sleep experience for consumers and to help our customers streamline the bedding manufacturing process,” said Keith Martin, vice president of Precision Textiles.

Both products are made with FR cellulosic fiber, which provides maximum FR protection at a high char strength, has no chemical finish and features a soft hand, which is highly breathable. In its sock format, the IQFit Glass Free conforms to the mattress like a glove. The wide-width version is designed to be laminated to the underside of a mattress ticking, thus providing an option for mattress manufacturers who want to eliminate the cumbersome task of applying a sock and adds a full, supple feel to any cover fabric regardless of weight.

The new product is certified for low chemical emissions under UL’s GREENGUARD Gold standard. It also complies with the CFR 1633 standard for flammability of mattress sets, California’s Proposition 65 for contamination by cancer-causing chemicals and California’s AB 2998 standard for FR chemicals.

Founded in 1987, Totowa, New Jersey-based Precision Textiles is a global supplier of coated fabrics, nonwovens and laminates for companies in the mattress, home furnishings, automotive and healthcare industries, as well as military apparel. With a specialized emphasis on flame retardant-compliant materials designed for use in mattresses and sleep products, the company manufactures its family of products at its 250,000-square-foot headquarters that includes a state-of-the-art laboratory, factory and warehouse. The company also operates four additional warehouses strategically located in the U.S., as well as a warehouse in Asia.

Posted June 14, 2021

Source: Precision Textiles