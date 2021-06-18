Huafon Microfiber Orders 3 High Capacity Needling Lines  Lines From Dilogroup For Its New Plant In Qidong, Jiangsu Province, China

EBERBACH, Germany — June 18, 2021 — Huafon Microfiber Co. Ltd. has placed orders for three complete, state-of-the-art high capacity needling lines with DiloGroup for its new plant in Qidong, Jiangsu Province, China.

All these lines consist of DiloTemafa high capacity blending systems, DiloSpinnbau special card feeding systems and high capacity carding machines, DiloMachines high speed crosslappers with special air-guide system for the best layering performance, as well as numerous DiloMachines needlelooms with Hyperpunch technology. The Twinflow-system provides a homogeneous flock mat while “Webguide” and 3-apron-layering system result in an excellent web quality with precise web edges. All lines are equipped with CV1 system for the best end product uniformity.

The lines will be shipped to Huafon in 2021.

Huafon Microfiber Co. Ltd was established in 2002 and is now one of the biggest producers of artificial leather made from sea-island fibre worldwide. The main applications of these high quality artificial leathers are shoe, automotive, glove, bag, sofa etc.

DiloGroup supplied the first complete needling line to Huafon in Jinshan, China, in 2003 and up to now Huafon has ordered more than twenty needling lines.

Source: DiloGroup