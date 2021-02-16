Surgical Masks By Freudenberg Receive 510(k) Clearance From The FDA

DURHAM, N.C. — February 15, 2021 — ASTM Level 3 surgical masks manufactured by Freudenberg Performance Materials recently received 510(k) clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The surgical masks are intended for use by healthcare personnel to protect both the patient and themselves from transfer of microorganisms, body fluids and particulate material. The face masks are intended for use in infection control practices to reduce the potential exposure to blood and body fluids.

For the U.S. market, Freudenberg Performance Materials is now providing FDA cleared surgical masks meeting the Level 3 standard of the American Society of Testing and Materials (ASTM). The ASTM Level 3 surgical mask is for use in conditions where there is a high risk of fluid and spray of aerosol transmission, such as operating procedures. The masks are a single use, disposable device provided non-sterile.

Surgical masks by Freudenberg were tested for performance in five areas: fluid resistance, differential pressure, particulate efficiency, bacterial filtration efficiency and flammability. Upon completion of testing, the surgical masks consistently met ASTM Level 3 criteria in all five performance test areas. Bacterial and particle filtration efficiency test results were greater than 99 percent.

“This was a great accomplishment for our team,” said Alice Pittenger, head of sales, North America, Global Healthcare Division, Freudenberg.” It is a milestone that supports our commitment to continue manufacturing local. Meeting the ASTM Level 3 standard helps us in our goal to not only keep our healthcare workers safe, but also ensure they have a steady, reliable PPE supply so the shortages that happened at the beginning of the pandemic don’t happen again.”

The Durham, N.C., site of Freudenberg Performance Materials began mask production in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Working closely with local partners, Freudenberg is also aiming to prevent future PPE supply shortages by establishing long-term face mask production for the U.S. market. The site manufactures surgical masks and community masks and is pursuing NIOSH N95 respirator certification.

Posted February 16, 2021

Source: Freudenberg Performance Materials