Arris Wins BIG Innovation Award For Advances In Manufacturing

BERKELEY, Calif. — January 12, 2021 — Arris, a California-based manufacturing tech pioneer enabling the use of high-performance composites in mass-market products, today announced it has won the BIG Innovation Award.

Presented by the Business Intelligence Group, the BIG Innovation Annual Award recognizes organizations, products and people that are bringing new ideas to life in innovative ways. Arris was selected for its innovative approach to manufacturing. Arris’ flagship technology, Additive Molding™, is a high-speed manufacturing process that allows the world’s top brands to precisely align continuous carbon fibers and embed electronic components and multifunctional materials into a single topologically optimized part or component. The result: a cost-effective method for manufacturing lighter, stronger, faster, and more intelligent products at scale.

“More than ever, the global society relies on innovation to help progress humanity and make our lives more productive, healthy and comfortable,” said Maria Jimenez, chief operating officer of the Business Intelligence Group. “We are thrilled to be honoring Arris as they are one of the organizations leading this charge and helping humanity progress.”

“At Arris, we’re on a mission to reinvent manufacturing and deliver the products of the future,” said Ethan Escowitz, CEO of Arris. “We’ve successfully demonstrated how our technology can transform products in terms of design, weight, performance, and sustainability. We’re honored to receive the Big Innovation award and be recognized for our contributions to the future of manufacturing.”

Arris’ Big Innovation award is the latest recognition for the emerging company. Most recently, Arris’ Additive Molding Carbon Fiber Truss won the Red Dot: Design Concept 2020 award, the largest professional design concept competition in the world. The company has also recently teamed up with Skydio to revolutionize drone design and manufacturing, and has received investment from Robert Bosch Venture Capital to bring advanced composites to new sectors.

Posted January 12, 2021

Source: Arris