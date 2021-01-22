ANDRITZ To Supply Spunlace Line For Minet, Romania

GRAZ, Austria — January 22, 2021 — International technology Group ANDRITZ has received an order to supply a neXline spunlace eXcelle line to Minet S.A, based in Ramnicu Valcéa, Romania, for processing various fibers from 25 to 70 gsm to produce a wide range of hygiene products. Start-up is expected during the second quarter of 2022.

The production capacity of the line, which will be the first of its kind in Romania, will be 10,000 tons a year, while the operating speed will be up to 250 m/min and the maximum output at the carding outlet around 1,500 kg/h.

ANDRITZ will deliver a complete line, from web forming to drying. The line will integrate one high-speed TT card, the robust Jetlace Essentiel hydroentanglement unit equipped with a neXecodry S1 system for energy saving, and a neXdry double-drum through-air dryer.

Cristian Niculae, Commercial Director at Minet, explains: “The Minet group is a company with a long-term vision and sustainable growth. Our strategy has always been to identify and fully meet market needs. The main reason why we decided in favor of a spunlace process was the fast development of our local wipes market recently. Romania should have spunlace nonwovens, so Minet – as the local frontrunner in nonwovens – has decided to become the first factory there using this technology.”

The close collaboration between ANDRITZ and Minet in needlepunch was an important consideration in the choice of supplier for the spunlace line as well as the fact that ANDRITZ is recognized as the benchmark for production of premium spunlace roll goods.

Just recently, ANDRITZ successfully completed the commissioning of a neXline needlepunch eXcelle line for Minet. This line is dedicated to the production of automotive products made from a large variety of fibers. For this contract, ANDRITZ delivered a complete line from fiber preparation to end-of-line, also integrating card, crosslapper, batt drafter, two needlelooms and a Zeta felt drafter with a working width of more than 6 m. The line is also equipped with the unique ProDyn web profiling system, operating as a closed-loop control system in order to ensure perfect evenness of the products.

Founded in 1983, Minet is the most important producer of nonwovens in Romania and serves more than 1,000 customers. The company delivers about 20 million sqm of needlepunched felts per year and offers products with the highest quality standard and which are used in many different fields, such as automotive, geotextiles, and wadding.

Source: ANDRITZ GROUP