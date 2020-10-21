Polyfab Usa Announces Extra-Wide Patternpro™ For Marine And Awning Patterning

MANHATTAN BEACH, CA — October 20, 2020 — Polyfab USA is pleased to announce that they will soon be adding to their line of Patternpro™ Ultra Stable Patterning Fabric. Patternpro is clear HDPE woven scrim and coated on both sides. It is ideal for marine canvas and awning patterning, and popular with fabricators in Australia because of its stability and good ‘lay-flat’ properties.

The Patternpro will resist wind and water on the job, and the patterns made from the high-quality woven/coated Patternpro can be stored for future use for recovers!

Currently available in 2-meter wide (78.7 inch wide), Polyfab USA will soon be receiving the first shipment worldwide of NEW 4-meter wide (157 inch wide) rolls! The 4-meter wide fabric will be center-folded for ease of shipping and storage. Expected delivery to California is late 2020.

Note that the NEW 4-meter wide goods are made “full-width”, not welded or seamed!

Patternpro is made from virgin-grade HDPE, and is 165 gsm weight (4.87 oz per sq yard), the scrim is a full 10 x 10 per sq inch, and the rolls are 50 meters (55 yards) long, rolled on paper cores.

Patternpro is available from any of the Polyfab USA distributors in the Western Hemisphere. Be sure to ask your Polyfab distributor to get their order in soon, before the first shipment is sold out!

Fabricators can request sales flyers from their local distributor.

POLYFAB USA PRODUCT LINE:

SHADECLOTH:

ARCHITEC 400® – A 12 oz. per square yard premium extra heavy duty knitted HDPE shade fabric designed for larger tension membrane structures and architectural shade sails.

COMSHADE® XTRA – A 12 oz. per square yard premium extra heavy duty knitted HDPE shadecloth designed for larger tension membrane structures and architectural shade sails, which significantly exceeds other shade fabric on the market for UV protection and strength to weight ratio.

COMTEX® – A 10 oz. per square yard superior fire rated knitted HDPE shade fabric designed for medium – large tension membrane structures and architectural shade sails.

FR COMSHADE® – A 8.25 oz. per square yard premium fire rated knitted HDPE shade fabric with a next generation FR additive, registered with the California State Fire Marshal Title 19 #F-59002.

PARASOL™ – A 9.6 oz. per square yard commercial grade shadecloth suitable for shade sails, tension structures and other heavy duty applications.

POLYTEX® – A 7 oz. per square yard superior fire rated knitted HDPE shade fabric designed for use in modular shade structures and shade sails. Recommended for residential and small commercial projects.

INDUSTRIAL/HORTICULTURAL:

COVERSHADE™ – High quality monofilament shadecloth, UV stabilized to maintain its strength and flexibility. For protection of horticultural/agricultural crops as well as general purpose protection for livestock and equipment, scaffold and privacy shades, over-the-road truck tarps and trash truck covers.

POLYSHIELD™ – A high quality reinforced HDPE laminated fabric suitable for disaster and storm tarps, haystack covers, stationary equipment covers and tent flooring.

SOLARPRO™ – A heavily UV stabilized general purpose cover for greenhouse/hothouse applications.

TRIMMINGS/FINDINGS/MARINE SUPPLIES:

PATTERNPRO™ ULTRA STABLE PATTERNING FABRIC – Clear HDPE woven scrim and coated both sides. Ideal for marine canvas and awning patterning, good stability and ‘lay-flat’, resistant to wind and water.

POLYFAB PRO™ SHADE SAIL CLEANER – A concentrated, environmentally safe, high-strength cleaner, designed to remove difficult soils from HDPE or vinyl fabrics with minimal effort.

POLYFAB PRO™ SHADE SAIL HARDWARE – A full line of professional-grade stainless steel and other metal fittings for fabricating and installing shade sails.

POLYFAB SHADE SAIL EDGE WEBBING™ – Made in Australia, this polyester webbing is 1” & 2” wide and put up on 109 yard rolls. Available in colors to match most of the shadecloth lines.

PROFILEN® PTFE UV RESISTANT SEWING THREAD: For shade sails, awnings, marine covers and other high end fabric projects. Warrantied for the lifespan of the fabric its sewn onto.

