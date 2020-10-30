Continental Tire The Americas, LLC Expanding Headquarters In Lancaster County, SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. — October 27, 2020 — Continental Tire the Americas, LLC (Continental), a manufacturer and distributer of premium tires, today announced plans to expand the company’s Lancaster County operations. The company is investing more than $20 million into the expansion.

Founded in 1871, Continental manufactures and distributes a complete line of passenger, light truck and commercial tires for original equipment and replacement markets. The company also offers technology solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic and transportation.

Located at 1830 MacMillan Park Drive in Lancaster County, Continental’s expansion will include a new 88,000-square-foot building, which will be constructed next to the existing headquarters. This new facility will enable Continental to consolidate its footprint, while at the same time provide the space needed to support the continuous growth of its operations.

The expansion is expected to be completed by mid-2022. Individuals interested in joining the Continental team should visit https://www.continental.com/en-us/career.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved a $2.6 million Closing Fund grant to Lancaster County for costs related to the project.

“Lancaster County has been home to our tire operations for the Americas Region since 2009. We are excited to invest in our campus and bring our team together in a new, fresh space that includes modern features and design to support the future work environment.” -Continental Tire the Americas Chief Executive Officer Dr. Jochen Etzel

“We celebrate Continental’s decision to invest $20 million into Lancaster County. Existing businesses like Continental continue to invest in South Carolina, and that shows the strength of our business-friendly climate and strong workforce. Announcements like today’s indicate we’re on the right track with our economic development efforts.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“South Carolina is known for making things well, and this has been a crucial factor in recruiting and assisting great companies like Continental. This business’ growth over the years is a testament to the company’s strength and our amazing workforce that assists them.” -Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

“Lancaster County couldn’t be more excited that Continental Tire the Americas will be expanding their Indian Land headquarters. Continental is one of our premier and most recognizable employers. We congratulate them on this impressive project! The new investment and jobs resulting from the expansion are very much welcomed and appreciated.” -Lancaster County Council Chairman Steve Harper

“Continental Tire the Americas’ headquarters expansion is a huge win for Lancaster County. Continental is an international leader in the automotive industry and this incredible project could have located anywhere in the region or multiple states but Continental chose to remain and grow here. Their long-term commitment to Lancaster County speaks volumes about the outstanding business climate, professional workforce, strategic location and excellent quality of life that makes our community such a compelling headquarters location.” -Lancaster County Department of Economic Development Executive Director Jamie Gilbert

Source: Office of the Governor of South Carolina