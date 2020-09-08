INDA Announces The 2020 RISE® Innovation Award Finalists: Changing The Future With Ingenious Solutions In Engineered Materials

CARY, N.C. — September 8, 2020 — INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry, announced the three finalists that will present their innovative material science solutions as they compete for the prestigious RISE® Innovation Award during the tenth edition of the Research, Innovation & Science for Engineered Fabrics Conference, (RISE®) to be held completely virtually September 29-October 1, 2020. The award recognizes novel innovations within and on the periphery of the nonwovens industry that creatively use next-level science and engineering principles to solve material challenges and expand the usage of nonwovens and engineered fabrics.

Meet your Finalists for the 2020 RISE® Innovation Award:

FemTech at MAS Holdings Pvt. Ltd. – Leakproof Absorbent Nursing Pads – Pregnant women needed a better solution for managing breast milk leaks. FemTech nursing pads absorb 30 milliliters of fluid leaving the consumer feeling dry and confident and are shaped, so they grip and stay in place in the bra.

Pedilay® Care GmbH – Pedilay med – Pedilay med is a ready-to-use foot bandage that encloses the foot up to the ankle and supports medical treatments. It saves valuable care time, since the bandage can be put on or taken off very gently within a few seconds.

The Nonwovens Institute – Spunbond High Efficiency Filter – A completely new approach to creating filtration media with the right efficiency at low pressure drop at a throughput of 350 kilogtrams per meter per hour. The pressure drop with The Nonwovens Institute’s new filter is unmatched by any meltblown structure and doesn’t require electrostatic charging.

Virtual RISE™ conference attendees — technology scouts and product developers in the nonwoven/engineered fabrics industry charged with finding “what’s new and next” to help advance their businesses — will vote for the recipient of the 2020 RISE® Innovation Award, on Wednesday September 30. The winner will be announced Thursday, October 1.

The three finalists were selected by technical experts on INDA’s Technical Advisory Board. The 25-member board of technical professionals is represented by companies such as Absorbent Hygiene Insights LLC, Auburn University, Berry Global, Cotton Incorporated, Crown Abbey LLC, Fi-Tech, Inc., Freudenberg Performance Materials, Jacob Holm, Lenzing Fibers Inc., Loftus Technical Consulting LLC, Natureworks LLC, Nice-Pak Products, Nonwovens by Design, Norafin (Americas) Inc., North Carolina State University, Peter Wallace LLC, Poccia Consulting LLC, Rockline Industries, Smith, Johnson & Associates, Suominen, Texas Tech University, The Procter & Gamble Company, and Tredegar Corp. In 2019, the RISE® Innovation Award was presented to the Nonwovens Innovation & Research Institute (NIRI) for Surfaceskins, antibacterial door push pads and pull handles.

“Our Virtual RISE Conference promotes and rewards innovation across all nonwoven and engineered material sectors. Forward-thinking technology scouts and product developers will share invaluable information on new approaches and concepts to resolve their material science challenges. For any nonwoven professional charged with finding new technologies, Virtual RISE is a must-attend event,” said Dave Rousse, INDA’s President.

The conference program will cover timely and relevant industry topics including: Biosourced Polymers & Fibers; Sustainability – Plastics in the Environment; Material Science Developments; and Market Data and Intelligence Trends. The full program can be viewed on the link: https://www.riseconf.net/conference.php

“I like the diversity; this is my sixth time at RISE making connections,” said Dr. Sanjiv Malkan, engineering principal, Textile & Adhesive Engineering, Hunter Douglas. “I come to learn,” said Harish Patel, R&D Director, Cardinal Health. “This conference provides valuable new nuggets of information and I always make six to eight strong connections,” commented Darryl Fournier, vice president, America, Norafin (Americas) Inc.

