25-year Chemical Industry VeteranWendy Hoenig Joins Peak Nano Films As Senior Vice President Of Marketing And Sales

COPPELL, Texas — September 14, 2020 — Peak Nanosystems LLC, a nano-layered polymer film company, announced today the addition of Wendy Hoenig to Peak Nano Films, a wholly-owned subsidiary focused on packaging and capacitor applications, as the senior vice president of marketing and sales effective immediately.

“I have long considered Wendy as an incredibly valuable mentor and friend and she continues a trend at Peak Nano of finding and empowering the absolute highest performers in their respective field,” said president Chad Lewis. “She will drive engagement in commercial capacitors and film packaging leveraging her long history of success at Dow Chemical Company”.

Hoeing worked for The Dow Chemical Company for 25 years in both North America and Europe in executive leadership positions. Positions included global research & development director for new business development for the Performance Plastics & Chemical businesses, vice president of research & development for Dow Coating Solutions, and global business director of the Ventures & Business Development organization. In these roles she gained key expertise in flexible packaging and coatings development, market segmentation, and films processing while building customer relationships.

Hoenig obtained her B.A. in Materials Science from Rice University in Houston, TX and completed an Executive Education diploma in Entrepreneurial Studies at Babson College in Wellesley, MA. She has also participated in continuing studies programs at IMD in Lausanne, Switzerland.

She currently serves on the External Advisory Board for the Rice University Brown School of Engineering and the Board of Governors for the Plastics Pioneers Association, and is a past member of the Association of Rice Alumni Board of Directors and past President of the Board of Directors for the Rice Engineering Alumni. She is a past member of the Georgia Institute of Technology external advisory board for the school of Polymers, Textiles and Fiber Engineering, and she is a past member of the National Paint & Coatings Association Science & Technology Committee.

Hoeing is the recipient of the 2018 Women Breaking the Mold award from Plastics News, the 2018 Rice University Outstanding Engineering Alumni Award, and four R&D 100 Awards from R&D Magazine for innovative product commercialization. Additionally, holds 15 US Patents. She is also active in the greater Houston community, serving as a volunteer for both B.I.G. Love Cancer Care and Texas Children’s Hospital.

Posted September 14, 2020

Source: Peak Nanosystems LLC