Nufabrx Launches Shea Butter-Infused Face Mask

CONOVER, N.C. — August 20, 2020 — The makers of TheraMask bring you Soliscia by Nufabrx. The first of its kind and intended to keep you feeling safe and your skin feeling smooth. Nufabrx used its patented technology to infuse shea butter into each individual fiber, ensuring that wearers receive continued even moisture throughout each use. The mask is designed for comfort and breathability, while simultaneously delivering the well-known, potent moisturizer directly to the skin.

Nufabrx Founder and CEO Jordan Schindler saw the need to expand on its offerings to provide comfort to Americans as masks became mandated. As a call action to combat the redness, irritation and “maskne” some are now experiencing due to daily wear, Solscia by Nufabrx aims to revive and rejuvenate dried out skin. Soliscia provides superior filtration properties and relief through active ingredients that are embedded directly into fibers. Like its predecessor, Soliscia is also copper powered, reusable, and machine washable. All products are developed and produced in the USA.

Copper has been shown to be a natural deterrent on bacterial growth, while shea butter may improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. These face masks are designed to help reduce the spread of germs through the natural benefits of copper while moisturizing the skin; the fabric also creates a healthier environment for the wearer by reducing facial contamination. The products are durable enough to be machine washed and dried. Soliscia masks are environmentally friendly and are not intended to be thrown away daily like disposable masks.

To commemorate the launch of Solicia, Nufabrx is hosting a three-city event in San Francisco, Philadelphia and Charlotte to introduce customers to the new innovative product.

Solscia will be priced at $29.99 and available for purchase at www.Nufabrx.com and at the Dermatology offices of Blackhawk Plastic Surgery and Medspa, Bloom Facial Plastic Surgery, and Charlotte Plastic Surgery starting Thursday, August 20, 2020.

Posted August 20, 2020