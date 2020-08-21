ANDRITZ To Supply A Complete Spunlace Line To Baoren Hezhong, China

GRAZ, Austria — August 21, 2020 — International technology Group ANDRITZ has received an order from Zhejiang Baoren Hezhong Technology Co., Ltd, China, to supply a complete neXline spunlace line. The line is scheduled for installation and start-up during the third quarter of 2021.

This high-capacity spunlace eXcelle line can process various types of fiber, such as polyester, viscose, Tencel, and bleached cotton, and is dedicated to the production of hygiene fabrics such as disinfecting wipes. The final products will have fabric weights ranging from 30 to 80 gsm, and the annual production capacity will be up to 20,000 t/a.

ANDRITZ will provide a complete line with state-of-the-art equipment – from web forming to drying. The scope of supply includes the complete opening and blending machinery, two inline high-speed TT cards, a proven JetlaceEssentiel unit for hydroentanglement, and a neXdry through-air dryer with double drum. A high-speed winder from A. Celli will complete the line.

Zhejiang Baoren Hezhong Technology is a big player in China in the production of nonwoven goods and has several spunlace lines in operation. The final products are applied in many fields, such as medical care, cleaning, and so on, and are exported to South Korea, Japan, and the USA, among other countries. As the ANDRITZ equipment is recognized as the benchmark for production of premium spunlace roll goods, Baoren Hezhong chose the neXline spunlace for this new investment.

Posted August 21, 2020

Source: ANDRITZ GROUP