VDMA Continues Technology Webtalks For The Textile, Nonwoven And Converting Industry

FRANKFURT — July 13, 2020 — On July 15, the “Textile Machinery Webtalk – powered by VDMA” continues. Topic of the second edition is “Technologies for the production of nonwovens for respiratory protection masks (FFP masks and surgical masks)”. Participants from 24 countries already registered.

Time: 15 July 2020, 2 pm – 4 pm (CEST).

The presenters at a glance:

Automated masks manufacturing with integrated inline quality control Edgar Mähringer-Kunz, General Manager, IMSTec GmbH www.imstec.de

Auxilium FM – High-speed Surgical Mask Production Machine Sven Weissoertel, Business Area Manager, Winkler+Dünnebier www.w-d.de

Ways to certification and approval of surgical masks and FFP masks in Europe Peter Stieffenhofer, Lead Business Consultant, msg industry advisors www.msg-advisors.com



After the presentations, the experts will be available to answer the participants’ questions.

Due to the current situation with COVID-19 and the high demand for face masks worldwide, the Webtalk is again well received. Registration is still possible via this link (no participation fee): https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/7314492715645397006

Further technology webtalks on other topics are in preparation. Please check www.machines-for-textiles.com/webtalk for updates.

Posted July 13, 2020

Source: VDMA