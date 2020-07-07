The Nonwovens Institute To Extend Nonwoven Technology Webinar Series

RALEIGH, N.C. — May 6, 2020 — Based on the very positive response to its recent series of webinars entitled “Nonwovens Technology: On the Frontlines of a Global Pandemic” as well as continuing demand for technical information on facemask performance, The Nonwovens Institute (NWI) at North Carolina State University is pleased to announce two supplemental webinars beginning July 22.

These webinars, presented by NWI’s Executive Director Dr. Behnam Pourdeyhimi, will take a more comprehensive look at facemask testing, efficacy, and performance relative to existing test protocols.

Each seminar will be recorded and available to registrants for two weeks following the live webinar. Webinars 7 and 8 are $50 for NWI Consortium Members and $100 for non-members.

Webinar #7, titled “Facemasks II – N95 Testing,” will take place July 22 from 11 a.m. to noon EDT. This webinar will focus on standard test protocols for N95 respirators and will fully discuss the procedures used by NIOSH – TEB-APR-STP-0058 and 42 CRFR Part 84. Real examples of how respirators behave during the test method will be provided. Guidance on how to test flat sheets of filtration materials to estimate performance in a respirator will be given. Ample time will be provided for Q&A and discussion. Register for webinar #7 here.

Webinar #8, titled “Facemasks III Surgical Mask Testing,” will take place July 29 from 11 a.m. to noon EDT. This webinar will focus on standard test protocols for surgical masks including the relevant ASTM standards as well as FDA guidelines. These include ASTM F2299/F2299M-03 (2017), ASTM F2101-19, ASTM F1862/F1862M-17, ASTM F1494-14, ASTM F3387-19 as well as FDA Guidelines. Ample time will be provided for Q&A and discussion. Register for webinar #8 here.

