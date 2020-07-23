Johns Manville Introduces Evalith® Fabric For Gowns

Denver-based Johns Manville, a Berkshire Hathaway company, reports its Spartanburg, S.C.-based facility has begun production of a polyester nonwoven. The new fabric — named Evalith® 017/120H3 — is designed for the production of Level 3 medical gowns. According to the company, the fabric meets the ANSI/AAMI PB70:2012 Liquid barrier performance and classification of protective apparel and drapes requirements for Level 3 medical gowns intended for use in healthcare facilities; as well as passes AATCC water resistance tests 42-2017and 127-2017, and flammability standards.

“The fabric offers superior liquid barrier performance compared to materials used for Level 1 and Level 2 medical gowns, while also providing comfort and stitch-strength,” said Souvik Nandi, director Nonwovens Technology at Johns Manville Engineered Products.

“There is a desperate need in North America and in Europe for medical gowns,” added John Vasuta, president of Johns Manville’s Engineered Products business.

“Our teams are working quickly to create solutions and manufacture a new coated polyester spunbond nonwoven fabric.”

The company also recently began producing nonwoven media for face masks at its Richland, Miss., facility.

