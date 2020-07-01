INDA’s World Of Wipes® And RISE® 2020 Conferences Transition To All Virtual Format Matching Corporate Travel Policies

CARY, N.C. — July 1, 2020 — INDA is transitioning two conference events scheduled for August and September to an all-virtual format for 2020 in deference to corporate travel policies and individual concerns about travel. Registration is open for the virtual World of Wipes® International Conference, aligned with the WIPES Academy training course, and the RISE® (Research, Innovation & Science for Engineered Fabrics) Conference. Visit https://www.worldofwipes.org/ for full details on Virtual WOW™. Visit https://www.riseconf.net/ for full details on Virtual RISE™.

“Survey results from INDA members are telling us companies have extended travel restrictions and people still have personal concerns on travel — at least until the end of September,” said Dave Rousse, INDA president. “While we look forward to the industry reconvening in person, Virtual WOW and Virtual RISE will provide an opportunity for our industry members to access relevant program content.”

Virtual WOW offers 30 speaker presentations focused on breakthrough wipe technologies, buyer demographics, sustainability, industrial and flushable wipes, substrates, preservatives, single use plastics, and strategy-setting market intelligence. Presentations will also address industry changes prompted by COVID-19. All speaker presentations will be recorded and available near real-time and on-demand for 12 months.

Participants will connect with senior-level wipes professionals through audio and visual presentations on relevant technical and educational content with business engagement opportunities through virtual tabletop displays, web pages, video, live chat, and calendar appointments.

Virtual WOW™ Event Schedule:

Virtual WIPES Academy – August 25-26

Virtual WOW™ Conference Presentations – August 25-27

2020 World of Wipes Innovation Award® Presentations – August 26

Virtual WOW™ Tabletop Displays – August 26-27

2020 World of Wipes Innovation Award® Announcement – August 27

For Virtual WOW™ conference information visit: https://www.worldofwipes.org/conference.php

Developed for technology scouts and product developers, the 10th edition of the Research, Innovation & Science for Engineered Fabrics Conference presents “What’s Next” in sustainability developments. Virtual RISE offers 23 speaker presentations focused on new developments in polymers, fibers, additives, and fabrics, from sourcing and disposal to reuse amid the trends that are driving nonwoven advances.

Virtual RISE™ Event Schedule:

Virtual RISE™ Conference Presentations – Sept. 29-30

RISE® 2020 Innovation Award Presentations – Sept. 29

RISE® 2020 Innovation Award Announcement – Sept. 30

For Virtual RISE™ conference information visit: https://www.riseconf.net/conference.php

Posted July 1, 2020

Source: INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry