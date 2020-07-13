CINTE 2020 Exhibitor Preview: ANDRITZ

GRAZ, Austria — July 13, 2020 — International technology Group ANDRITZ will be presenting its innovative nonwovens production and textile solutions at CINTE 2020 in Shanghai, China, from September 2 to 4, 2020 (booth C02, hall N2). The broad ANDRITZ product portfolio covers state-of-the-art nonwovens and textile production technologies such as air-through bonding, needlepunch, spunlace, spunbond, wetlaid, converting and textile finishing.

ANDRITZ (China) Ltd. Wuxi Branch – The RIGHT Partner For The Asian Nonwovens Industry

At CINTE, ANDRITZ will promote the ANDRITZ location in Wuxi and focus on the aXcess range. ANDRITZ (China) Ltd.’s Wuxi Branch has an experienced platform for production and service specially geared to the Asian nonwovens industry. It designs and manufactures cutting-edge lines for the ANDRITZ aXcess product range, which includes complete lines and individual machines for air-through bonding, needlepunch and spunlace processes. The service organization has been set up and optimized to provide prompt delivery and excellent customer support. A team of technicians and process experts can be deployed quickly on demand to customer sites requiring full-range assistance. The ANDRITZ facilities include a roll service center with state-of-the-art grinding equipment and a test stand for various kinds of rolls.

The aXcess range has been specially developed for medium capacities. It is a hybrid line concept comprising European and Chinese equipment as the ideal combination to obtain the best added value for each process in the line and offering high flexibility for different business cases. Over the past five years, ANDRITZ has completed numerous hybrid lines operating with needlepunch, air-through bonding and spunlace processes.

In addition, the ANDRITZ aXcess range also offers technologies for spunbond and wetlaid processes manufactured in Europe. Rising production demands, compact and reliable design, and affordable investment costs are what customers are always seeking for in a competitive market environment. The concept of the neXline wetlaid aXcess, for example, targets smaller and medium production volumes and has been devised for new and existing lines. The compact line provides the ideal entrance to the growing wetlaid market, with a variety of final applications and options. Shipment is easy and fast due to the compact design, which fits perfectly into containers. An operator-friendly configuration and versatile design ensure efficient production at affordable investment costs.

ANDRITZ aXcess Profile Crosslapper And Prowid Web Regulating Technology

Over the past few years, ANDRITZ has consistently improved and further developed the crosslapping technology. The new aXcess Profile crosslappers PRO 25-80 and PRO 30-80 (with respective entry widths of 2.5 m and 3.0 m) offer excellent web edge control thanks to their short path design.

The newly featured and patented ProWid system will bring the aXcess Profile crosslappers to an even higher standard thanks to better web weight profile regulating with fine tuning. This ANDRITZ innovation reduces the excess weight to a minimum on either side of the fabric, providing better quality. Technology of this kind drastically reduces the CV% weight variation in cross direction, helping ANDRITZ customers to minimize waste and thus supporting them in their sustainability initiatives. At the same time, fiber savings of up to 7% can be achieved. In addition, the ProWid system allows ANDRITZ customers to access more demanding added-value markets in which outstanding CV values in the basic material are an essential feature.

