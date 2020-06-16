Cradle to Cradle Products Innovation Institute awards Material Health Certificate to Freudenberg

WEINHEIM, Germany — June 15, 2020 — Freudenberg Performance Materials has been recognized with its first Silver level Material Health Certificate from the Cradle to Cradle Products Innovation Institute for its comfortemp® air HO 80x product series. The comfortemp® air HO 80x fiberball paddings are made from nylon 6 and are 100-percent recyclable. The world’s leading specialist in interlinings and paddings for the apparel industry is thus also a groundbreaker in this field, and developed its first cradle-to-cradle solutions in 2017 under projects with C&A and G-Star Raw. The Material Health Certificate now confirms that the materials used in the comfortemp® air HO 80x series comply with the Silver achievement level for material heath.

Nylon 6 enables genuine circular design

By combining its wide-ranging technology know-how, Freudenberg has developed a new generation of paddings made entirely of nylon 6. Nylon 6 is the only man-made fiber that retains its high quality and performance even after several recycling operations. Post-recycling, nylon 6 granules can be used to produce new materials. Over and over again. That is genuine circular design.

High performance

The comfortemp air H080x series paddings are as lightweight as feather products. Thanks to the fine nylon 6 fibers and Freudenberg’s innovative process technologies, they are as efficient as conventional PES paddings. Moreover, the thermal insulation has a high thermal capacity, is soft and has excellent breathability.

It also has high durability, even after many wash cycles, does not clump, and can be washed at a temperature of 40°C.

Social and ecological responsibility is an integral part of development work at Freudenberg Performance Materials. Among other things, the company is now working on achieving Material Health Gold level certification for the comfortemp air H080x series. Further information on the certification of Freudenberg’s comfortemp air HO80x series is available from the Cradle to Cradle Products Innovation Institute website.

Posted June 16, 2020

Source: Freudenberg