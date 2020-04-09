Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre Co (YCFC) Launches Its First Melt-Blown Non-Woven Production Line

YIZHENG, Jiangsu Province— April 9, 2020 — YCFC successfully launches its first melt-blown non-woven production line in its workshop on March 29 in Yizheng, Jiangsu province.

Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre Co (YCFC) successfully launched its first melt-blown non-woven production line on March 29 in Yizheng, Jiangsu province, which was manufactured by Shaoyang Textile Machinery Co, affiliated to Sinomach’s subsidiary China Hi-Tech Group Corporation (CHTC). Shaoyang Textile Machinery succeeded in reducing the lead time to a month and delivered the production line 13 days earlier than the date required by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council (SASAC).

As the filter layer of a surgical mask, the melt-blown non-woven material is an essential raw component in mask production. Mask production lines are expanding rapidly across the country as an urgent part of pandemic prevention and control, and a large number of manufacturers are facing a shortage of raw materials. Shaoyang Textile Machinery rose to the challenge and undertook supply of YCFC’s 12 melt-blown non-woven production lines.

After the company signed the supply agreement with YCFC on Feb 25 it took a series of effective measures to push forward the work and successfully ensured the YCFC’s first melt-blown non-woven production line would start on March 29.

When all 12 melt-blown non-woven production lines are operational YCFC will have a daily output of 12 tons of N95 melt-blown non-woven or 18 tons of surgical mask materials, and be able to increase production of disposable surgical masks by 18 million pieces a day.

Shaoyang Textile Machinery is a leading enterprise in developing and manufacturing melt-blown and spunbonded non-woven equipment in China. It has developed and produced 300 pieces of such equipment, which have been exported to more than a dozen countries and regions, with great market effect in the industry. At present, the company has received 37 orders for non-woven equipment from enterprises such as China National Petroleum Corporation and China Petrochemical Corporation as well as various countries, including India and Uzbekistan.

Posted April 9, 2020

Source: Sinomach