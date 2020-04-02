Personnel Changes At MANN+HUMMEL: Josef Parzhuber Leaves Filtration Expert Harald Späth To Head Original Equipment Business Unit

LUDWIGSBURG, Germany — April 2, 2020 — Josef Parzhuber, President and General Manager of MANN+HUMMEL’s Automotive Aftermarket, will leave MANN+HUMMEL effective April 30, 2020. Parzhuber has been with MANN+HUMMEL since 2011 and has played a significant role in developing the global automotive aftermarket business during his tenure. The search for a successor for his position is still ongoing.

From 2012 to 2016 Parzhuber, born in Bavaria, worked in Singapore as Group Vice President and CEO for MANN+HUMMEL Asia Pacific. In March 2016, he assumed global responsibility for the aftermarket business unit based in Ludwigsburg/Germany.

The Supervisory Board and the Management Board Committee thank Josef Parzhuber for his contributions over the past nine years and wish him all the best for the future. Until further notice, Kurk Wilks, President and CEO, will take the lead of the Automotive Aftermarket business unit on an interim basis.

Harald Späth to be President and General Manager Original Equipment

With immediate effect, Harald Späth has been appointed President and General Manager for the Original Equipment business unit. He succeeds Kurk Wilks, who was appointed President and CEO of the MANN+HUMMEL Group in January 2020. Harald Späth currently holds the position of Senior Vice President Original Equipment Europe, which he will continue in addition to his new role until further notice.

“Last year we fundamentally realigned our business and initiated important projects. We must now successfully continue these topics and build on them together with our teams as well as master the current challenges arising from the Covid-19 pandemic. I am very much looking forward to this new task and to being able to contribute my many years of experience from various areas and functions,” says Harald Späth, President and General Manager Original Equipment.

Harald Späth has been part of MANN+HUMMEL since 1995, where he was amongst other positions responsible for the Heavy Duty & Industrial Division as Vice President Global Sales and Project Management. Following his position as Managing Director of MANN+HUMMEL in England, Harald Späth successfully took over worldwide sales management for the industrial filter business.

