Jones Family Of Companies Appoints Matt Buck VP Of Sales And Business Development

CHARLOTTE, NC — April 2, 2020 — Jones Family of Companies continues to invest in market expansion. This dedication to growth is seen in the recent hiring of Matt Buck as Vice President of Sales and Business Development. Matt is a graduate of Bowling Green State University and most recently served as Director of Sales for Performance Materials at Thrace-LINQ. Prior to Thrace-LINQ, Matt served as the National Accounts Manager for Owens Corning.

Buck comes to Jones with more than 15 years of experience in the Industrial Market Sector. He has spent the majority of his career focusing on technical sales and sales leadership with the aim of developing new markets for organizations. While at Thrace-LINQ, Matt significantly grew their sales in the industrial sector such as automotive, construction, and flooring.

“Matt brings strong leadership to Jones and has a vast experience in the technical non-wovens space,” said CEO and President CP Davis. “We are excited to have Matt join our team with proven experience and progressive leadership roles. Matt will expand our capabilities to drive growth beyond our core markets.”

“Jones is an excellent organization with a broad scope of manufacturing capability,” said Buck. “Beyond this, they are an innovative business teaming with vitality and health. With focus on technical nonwovens, Jones is moving forward in market expansion and growth. I am honored and excited to be at the forefront of that.”

Posted April 2, 2020

Source: Jones Family of Companies