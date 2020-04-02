Award Finalists Announced For 2020 World Of Wipes® (WOW) International Conference

CARY, NC — April 2, 2020 — INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry, announced the three World of Wipes Innovation Award® Finalists who will present their innovations at the 14th edition of the World of Wipes® (WOW) International Conference 2020, June 22-25, Minneapolis, MN.

“While cognizant of the evolving COVID-19 situation, we are proceeding with plans for an exceptional event in late June including three strong contenders for this years’ prestigious World of Wipes Innovation Award. We applaud the ingenuity and creativity shown by Berk International, LLC, Lonza LLC, and ITW Pro Brands in advancing the wipes market sector,” said Dave Rousse, INDA President.

Finalists for the World of Wipes Innovation Award are:

Berk International, LLC: Food Fresh liners are the first nonwovens that can absorb accumulated moisture in sealed produce packages and reduce wilting and spoilage. The product reduces consumer produce waste by keeping produce fresher for a longer period of time,

ITW Pro Brands: The DETEX® Metal Detectable Scouring Pad is designed to be detected by metal detectors currently in place in most food production facilities and minimize the risk of foreign object contamination. The base is a nylon needlepunched nonwoven within a resin system with abrasive particles sprayed onto the web.

Lonza LLC: The NUGEN® NR Disinfectant Wipe is designed to be a one-step no-rinse food contact surface disinfectant, cleaning and disinfecting the surface without detergent pre-clean or potable water-rinse requirements. Also, the wipe kills a broad set of bacteria and viruses such as Norovirus – a key food safety gap not addressed by pre-saturated food contact surface sanitizing wipes.

The World of Wipes Innovation Award recognizes products or technology innovations within the entire wipes value chain that expands the use of nonwoven fabrics and demonstrates advancements in creativity, novelty of approach, uniqueness, and technical sophistication. The winner will be announced Thurs., June 25th.

“Due to the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, it can be difficult to make decisions at this time to attend a conference. Therefore, INDA is offering fully-refundable registrations and tabletops until Mon., June 15. Participants may select a full refund or transfer of the registration or tabletop fees to WOW 2021. The health and safety of WOW attendees is important to us, so we will implement increased hygienic protocols,” said Rousse.

These enhanced hygienic protocols include increased cleaning of hard surfaces and restrooms, safe distance seating in the conference room, and wider aisles for the tabletop displays and receptions.

WOW 2020 will connect senior wipes professionals over four value-packed days combining relevant technical and educational content with business engagement opportunities. Session topics includes buyer demographics, sustainability, industrial and flushable wipes, substrates, preservatives, and single use plastics. Over 400 participants attended the World of Wipes International Conference event in 2019. For the full conference agenda, visit: https://www.worldofwipes.org/conference.php

Preceding the conference, INDA’s WIPES Academy will be conducted by instructor Chris Plotz, Director of Education & Technical Affairs, INDA, June 21-22. The WIPES Academy is the first and only comprehensive wipes training for the entire wipes supply chain.

