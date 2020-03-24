Mitsui Chemicals Expands Production Facilities For Meltblown Nonwovens

TOKYO — March 24, 2020 — Mitsui Chemicals Inc. has expanded its production facilities for meltblown nonwovens at wholly owned subsidiary Sunrex Industry Co. Ltd., starting operations at the new facilities here this January. The move comes as an effort to respond to growing demand for industrial-use meltblown nonwovens, and will increase the Mitsui Chemicals Group’s overall production capacity for these materials by 50 percent.

Overview of facility expansion and Sunrex Industry:

Products: Meltblown nonwovens (product name: SYNTEX™ MB) Company name: Sunrex Industry Co., Ltd. Location: 1 Asakecho, Yokkaichi, Mie Prefecture, 512-8501 Business: Production of nonwovens and nonwoven-related products Establishment: 1986 Capital: 240 million yen (100% owned by Mitsui Chemicals) Scale of expansion: Single line (50% increase) Expansion schedule: Start of construction – August 2018; End of construction – June 2019; Start of business operations – January 2020.

Mitsui Chemicals is positioning its nonwovens business as a growth sector, making efforts here to supply high-quality nonwovens as industrial materials for a variety of applications. This includes use in car seats (product name: TAFNEL™), masks (product name: SYNTEX) and agricultural sheets (product name: SYNTEX). With particular respect to SYNTEX MB nano, marketing efforts are going toward use in filters and other such applications that will take advantage of the meltblown nonwovens line’s superfine fibers, which are no more than several hundred nanometers in diameter.

Through this latest facility expansion, Mitsui Chemicals plans to further bolster and grow its business for nonwovens going forward.

Source: Mitsui Chemicals